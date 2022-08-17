Swine Flu Outbreak In Mumbai: Over 140 H1N1 Cases Reported In 2 Weeks, Pune Tops The List With Maximum Infections

The H1N1 virus infection, which is commonly known as swine flu is a disease that is caused by the influenza virus.

Amidst the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in India, the country is now hit by the H1N1 virus infection, also known as swine flu. In the latest report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that in the last 2 weeks, Mumbai city has logged 138 cases of swine flu. Further, the city also logged 412 malaria and 73 dengue cases. In the list of all the cities in Maharashtra that have been witnessing a surge in swine flu cases, the BMC reported that Pune has logged the maximum number of swine flu cases, followed by Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik.

"Maharashtra's overall surveillance and laboratory network has been regularly picking up cases be it Covid or swine flu," a leading news organisation quoted Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer as saying. Talking about the people who are at higher risk of suffering from this condition, Dr Awate said that the infection has now become endemic in India. However, most of the deaths associated with H1N1 virus infection are largely reported among the higher age group with co-morbid conditions.

What Is Swine Flu?

The H1N1 virus infection, which is commonly known as swine flu is a disease that is caused by the influenza virus. H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus, and H1N1 is one of the flu virus strains that can cause seasonal flu. Studies have shown that the H1N1 virus is a combination of several viruses from pigs, birds and humans that causes disease in humans.

How Does Swine Flu Spread?

Swine flu, or H1N1 virus infection is highly contagious and can spread quickly from person to person. The disease is spread through saliva and mucus particles. An infected individual may spread the virus to person through:

Sneezing Coughing Touching a germ-covered surface and then touching their eyes or nose

What Are The Symptoms of Swine Flu?

Some of the very common and well-known symptoms of swine flu, caused by the H1N1 virus are as follows:

Fever, accompanied by chills Persistent cough Sore throat Runny or stuffy nose Watery and red eyes Muscle cramps or body aches Constant headache Fatigue or extreme tiredness Diarrhoea Nausea and Vomiting

How long does it take for the symptoms to appear? Experts say that it usually takes up to one to three days after you're exposed to the virus for the symptoms to show up.

However, it is important to note that the disease can also lead to severe symptoms which require immediate doctor's intervention. These symptoms include:

Chest pain Shortness of breath Sudden dizziness Seizures Severe weakness or unbearable muscle pain

Apart from what is listed above, some of the emergency symptoms that can be seen in a child are:

Difficulty breathing Blue lips Chronic chest pain Severe dehydration Muscle pain Seizures

How To Stop Swine Flu Transmission?

In an advisory for the prevention of H1N1, the BMC officials have asked the common people to follow safety rules to stay protected against the H1N1 causing swine flu infection. The civic body has asked people to cover their noses while sneezing or coughing, wash hands with soap and water, avoid touching hands to the eyes, nose and mouth and avoid self-medication.

(With inputs from agencies)

