H1N1 is one of the most contagious viruses ©Shutterstock

Seasonal influenza (H1N1) virus, commonly known as Swine Flu, has affected a number of people in the country, including, most recently, BJP president Amit Shah. One of the most badly affected states, Rajasthan, saw a death toll of 48 in just the first 19 days of 2019. One of the most prevalent and contagious viruses, H1N1 has three categories – A, B and C. While A and B categories need home care, category C requires immediate hospitalization and medical intervention as its symptoms and outcomes are extremely severe and could result in death. Dr D S Chaddha, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, gives us an insight into protection and prevention against the H1N1 virus

Symptoms of Swine Flu (H1N1)

· The Clinical Manifestations: fever, cough, sore throat, malaise and headache, vomiting and diarrhea.

· In Children: young children are less likely to have the usual influenza signs and symptoms such as fever and cough.

· In Infants: may present with fever and lethargy, and may not have cough or other respiratory symptoms.

· Symptoms of severe disease in infants and young children may include apnea, tachypnea, dyspnea, cyanosis, dehydration, altered mental status and extreme irritability.

High-risk groups:

· Children younger than five years old

· Adults who are 65 years and above

· Patients who have a chronic pulmonary condition (including asthma)

· Patients who have a cardiovascular (except hypertension), renal, hepatic, hematological (including sickle cell disease), neurologic, neuromuscular or metabolic disorder (including diabetes mellitus)

· Patients who are on immune suppressants

· Patients of HIV

· Pregnant women

· Obese Adults

· Residents of nursing homes and other chronic – care facilities

Home care treatment for Influenza A and B (H1N1)

· Check with the healthcare provider about any special care that might be needed if the patient is pregnant or has a health condition such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma or emphysema.

· Check with the health care provider about whether the patient should take antiviral medications.

· Keep the patient away from other people as much as possible. They should not be going to school or work.

· One should watch out for the primary influenza symptoms: high temperature, runny nose, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain.

· The patient should stay at home for at least 24 hours after the fever subsides.

· To prevent dehydration the patient should rest and drink plenty of fluids such as water, broth, sports drinks, electrolyte beverages.

· Coughs and sneezes should be covered. Hands should be cleaned using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

· A face mask should be worn at all times to prevent the virus from spreading to near and dear ones.