Spike In H1N1 Cases: Mumbai Records 80 Swine Flu Cases In 8 Days

Many symptoms of swine flu can be similar to those of covid-19 infection, causing a significant problem in treating patients.

Swine Flu Cases In Mumbai: The cases of swine flu are increasing in the city of Mumbai. Eighty swine flu cases have been registered in the town since August 1. According to BMC data, at least 11-12 swine flu cases are being found daily in the city. At the same time, 105 patients with swine flu have been detected in Mumbai since July. The increasing influenza H1N1 cases are a cause of concern. At the same time, the number of patients with other diseases occurring during the rainy season has also been seen in Mumbai. The city has reported 119 cases of gastroenteritis, while 218 cases of malaria have been reported in the last eight days.

Difference Between Covid And Swine Flu

Swine flu is a viral infection spreading from animals to humans. This infection caused by a virus called influenza H1N1 can quickly spread from person to person. The symptoms of regular influenza and swine flu are very similar. There is an increase in the cases of swine flu during the rainy and summer season. Many signs of swine flu can be identical to those of covid-19 infection, which can become a significant problem. Due to the non-recognition of symptoms, patients may get delayed in getting the proper treatment on time, making the situation severe.

Are Swine Flu Symptoms Similar To Covid?

Significantly, diseases like swine flu and malaria are seasonal, and the number of patients may increase during the rainy season. At the same time, doctors say that swine flu starts growing in a particular pattern every year during the rainy season. However, it's challenging to differentiate between the symptoms of swine flu and COVID-19 in the initial days.

After Diagnosis Of Symptoms

In covid-19 infection, the patient shows symptoms like cold and cough, which are also symptoms of swine flu. Apart from this, the main symptoms of swine flu are:

Nasal Congestion Sore throat Diarrhoea Headache Fatigue Chills Fever

That is why it is advised that they should first contact the doctor if any symptoms appear. Then, tests and treatment methods can be suggested based on the symptoms.

