Delhi Government Takes Samples To Test African Swine Flu

There is a stir due to the death of pigs in these areas of South Delhi; samples were taken to test for African swine flu.

The country's capital is worried about Africa's rapidly spreading swine flu. Since Delhi is already battling coronavirus, the swine flu risk seems to increase further. Many cases of the sudden death of pigs have come to light in Delhi. Cases have been reported in Mehrauli and Dakshinpuri areas. According to the information given to the control room of the South Zone of Delhi Municipal Corporation, a case of death of more than 20 pigs was reported in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi on Tuesday. At the same time, on Wednesday, three pigs were reported lying dead in the drain near the MCD school in Sector-5 of Dakshinpuri. Local people and many MCD employees have confirmed the death of pigs. Hundreds of pigs have died due to the spread of swine flu among pigs in Africa, and in some states of the country, hundreds of pigs have been killed due to swine flu in pigs.

Animal Husbandry Department Takes Samples For Dead Pigs

While in the case of the death of pigs in Mehrauli, the Animal Husbandry Department unit of the Delhi Government has taken samples of pigs killed to know the cause of death of pigs. Taking this matter seriously, the team has issued orders and advisories for its officers. Under the unit order, all the veterinary officers and directors of the sub-animal husbandry unit have been alerted because of the unusual death of pigs in the Mehrauli area on Tuesday.

A Close Watch On Unusual Illness Or Death In Pigs

The pig population in the National Capital Region is at high risk of developing African swine fever. For this reason, the department took immediate preparation steps keeping a close watch on the unusual disease or mortality rate in pigs under its jurisdiction. In addition, there is a need to be fully prepared to prevent the entry of the African Swine Flu in Delhi as recently, the cases have been reported in neighbouring states.

Conclusion

All the officials have been ordered to keep a vigil around their place of posting. Furthermore, if any incident of unusual illness and death is reported in pigs, necessary steps should be taken and inform the Directorate or Nodal Officer, Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases, Animal Husbandry Unit.