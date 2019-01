Between January 1 and 28, 1,911 people have already tested positive for the H1N1 virus. © Shutterstock

Amidst rising cases of swine flu death, former Defence Minister George Fernandes lost his life to this viral infection. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh is also undergoing treatment for swine flu. Moreover, Rajasthan government’s Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare has reported that from January 1 to 28, 1,911 people have already been tested positive for the H1N1 virus across the state.

With the numbers scaling up alarmingly, it is important to find ways for the prevention of swine flu rather than tackling it once the virus hits. Notably, swine flu virus thrives in the respiratory system and can reach even deep into the intestine. Therefore, to fight against this deadly virus, we need to look for ways to make our respiratory as well as digestive system strong. Here are 7 yoga poses that can help.

Bhujangasana:

You first line of defense are a healthy respiratory and digestive systems. And, this yoga pose helps in the expansion of the lungs improving the oxygen flow in the blood. Moreover, it massages the abdominal organs and helps in better digestion.

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach and keep your forehead on the floor. Keep your feet together. Make sure your feet tops are pressing against the floor. Keep your shoulders underneath with elbows close to your body. Throughout the pose, keep your shoulder blades back and down. Place your feet on the floor and to stabilize the lower back, place your pubic bone towards the floor. While you inhale, lift your head and chest off the floor. With exhale, lower yourself on the ground. Hold 2-3 full breaths after 2-3 rounds of inhaling and exhaling.

Ustrasana:

Also known as the camel pose, Ustrasana helps in opening the chest and it clears all the passages. Notably, it is advised to breathe as much as possible during this yoga pose to open up all the blocked areas in the respiratory system.

How to do it:

Sit on your knees keeping your legs hip-width apart. Keep your hands on your hips . To create space between your lower vertebrae, inhale and reach your tailbone towards your knees. On next inhalation, lift your breastbone and bring your elbows towards each other. Keep you chest raised while you drop your hands towards your heels. Lift your shoulders and cushion your cervical spine. After that, lower your head and neck and try to look at the tip of your nose. Bring your chin back toward your chest and your hands to your hips to exit the posture.

Viparita Karani:

To counter respiratory ailments, this yoga pose is considered the best. It provides you relief from headaches or backaches that come with respiratory problems. Moreover, this asana makes your immune system strong.

How to do it:

Lift your legs in front of you. Exhale in the same almost 90 degree posture. Lift your hips up with the help of your hands and form a curve. Close your eyes, breath, and maintain that posture for 5 minutes. Release.

Adho Mukha Svanasana:

Increasing the blood flow towards the sinus, this inverted pose helps unblock them. Also, the brain is positively affected by the increased blood flow and thus will keep you calm.

How to do it:

Stand on four limbs. Gently lift your hip while exhaling. Also, straighten your elbows and knees. After that, press your hands into the ground. Hold for few seconds and then return to the initial position.

Matsyasana:

Encouraging deep breathing, Matsyasana provides relief from respiratory problems. Moreover, it gives greater strength to the parathyroid, pineal and pituitary gland. This way, it helps in better secretion of hormones controlling the blood pressure, metabolism and body temperature.

How to do it:

Lie on the floor. Keep your hands beside your body and feet together. Bring your palm under your hips and keep your elbows closer to each other. Now, without changing the places of your thighs and knees, cross your legs. Breath in lifting your head. Hold this posture untill comfortable and breath normally. Untangle your legs and relax.

Kapal Bhati pranayama:

This is one of the most powerful exhalation processes that unblocks nose and improves the blood circulation. Moreover, it improves digestion by stimulating the abdominal organs.

How to do it:

Sit on the padmasana with your spine straight. Inhale deeply. Now exhale so forcefully that your stomach goes deep inside. Repeat this process for 5 minutes.

Pawanmuktasana:

This yoga pose is known to provide relief from gas. However, it also helps in proper digestion and blood circulation. Moreover, pawanmuktasana relieves the body of tension in the legs, back, and hips.

How to do it: