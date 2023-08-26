Swine Flu, COVID-19, SARS: The ‘3R Strategy’ To Minimize The Risk Of Outbreak Of Zoonotic Diseases

COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2, a zoonotic virus.

Zoonotic diseases are responsible for some of the most devastating pandemics in human history. Here's how to reduce the impact of these infectious illnesses.

In recent years, zoonotic diseases have been in the limelight due to their potential to cause widespread health crises. They are the root cause for some of the most devastating pandemics in human history including swine flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome, middle east respiratory syndrome and COVID-19. Dr. Mahua Kapoor Dasgupta, Director of Medical Affairs (Infectious Diseases), HaystackAnalytics, promotes the '3R Strategy' to control the transmission of these infectious diseases from animals to humans. Get to know more about zoonotic diseases from the expert.

What are Zoonotic Diseases?

Zoonotic diseases, also called zoonoses, are infectious illnesses that can be transmitted from animals to humans. These diseases have multiple contributing agents including viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi, making them a significant public health challenge.

These diseases can be spread through various pathways including direct contact with the infected animals or their bodily fluids, contaminated environment, vector borne transmission or through respiratory droplets. Certain communities are more susceptible to these diseases due to occupational or lifestyle factors. Individuals such as veterinarians, livestock farmers, and wildlife researchers, who work closely with animals are at an increased risk of exposure to zoonotic diseases. Additionally, communities living in areas with a high density of wildlife or having cultural practices that involve close contact with the animals are also vulnerable.

Is It Right That Zoonotic Diseases Share Some Similar Symptoms?

The symptoms of zoonotic diseases may vary depending on the specific mode of transmission, portal of entry, type of vector where applicable and the immune status of the individual. Some of the common symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigues, respiratory problems and skin rashes. Infection may range from mild symptoms to severe life threatening events.

How to Prevent or Reduce Transmission of Zoonotic Diseases?

Though the transmission of zoonotic diseases from animals to humans can be challenging, authorities can adopt a multifaceted approach that involves collaboration between human and animal sectors to create awareness around these diseases.

They can also adopt the '3R Strategy' to control the transmission from animals to humans to minimize the risk of outbreak of these infectious diseases. These include:

Robust Surveillance : Establishing surveillance systems to monitor both human and animal populations for early detection of diseases as it can help in preventing widespread transmission.

: Establishing surveillance systems to monitor both human and animal populations for early detection of diseases as it can help in preventing widespread transmission. Raising Awareness: It is essential to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases and their transmission routes as it will help the individuals to take appropriate precautions such as avoiding contact with sick animals, use of protective equipment and maintaining personal hygiene, which can significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

It is essential to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases and their transmission routes as it will help the individuals to take appropriate precautions such as avoiding contact with sick animals, use of protective equipment and maintaining personal hygiene, which can significantly reduce the risk of transmission. Regulating Vectors: Zoonotic diseases may be transmitted through vectors including flies, mosquitoes, lice and flies, which can be regulated through insect repellents, protective clothing and elimination of breeding grounds around homes.

Dr. Kapoor concludes, "Zoonotic diseases represent a significant public health threat that requires ongoing vigilance and collaborative efforts from various sectors. Understanding the modes of transmission and implementing preventive measures are key steps in minimizing the risk of outbreaks and safeguarding both human and animal populations. It is essential to prioritize research, surveillance and public education to reduce the impact of zoonotic diseases on a global scale."

