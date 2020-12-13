Sweating is the body's natural response to hot temperatures physical activity and even stress. Sweating is is a normal and natural way for the body to help regulate its temperature and cool itself down when temps rise. But for some people sweating is an abnormally constant part of life soaking shirts and dampening hands no matter the weather or level of activity. Excessive sweating can indicate some of the serious underlying health problems that your body is dealing with. SWEATING AND ANXIETY Have you been noticing a sudden surge in your level of sweating? Unexpected excessive sweating could be a