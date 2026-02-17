Surya Grahan 2026: How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Safely - Safety Tips To Keep Your Eyes Safe

Surya Grahan 2026: How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Safely - Tips To Keep Your Eyes Safe

Surya Grahan 2026: The sky watchers across the world will witness 2026's first annular solar eclipse on Tuesday, February 17. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas. This phenomenon is called Solar Eclipse. As we witness the solar eclipse today, lets check the answer to one of the most important question - Is it safe to look at surya grahan with naked eyes today?

Solar Eclipse: How To Watch Surya Grahan Safely?

If you want to watch the surya grahan, but is not aware of the safety tips that you need to follow, make sure to check out these science-backed health safety tips that can help keep your eyes safe:

Do Not Watch Surya Grahan With Naked Eyes

The very first thing to keep in mind when watching the solar eclipse is to avoid watching the celestial even with naked eyes. This one small mistake can damage your retina, leave you dealing with scratchy/itchy eyes, watery eyes, and even permanent vision loss. What is recommended - You must cover your eyes with proper glasses before looking directly at the surya grahan.

Never Look Through Cameras or Binoculars Without Filters

For those who are planning to watch the surya grahan, make sure to use proper filters on the cameras. According to experts this simple mistake can invite retinal health issues - including permanent vision loss and temporary dizziness due to high eye pressure.

Only Remove Glasses During Totality (If Applicable)

If Surya Grahan 2026 is a total solar eclipse in your location, glasses may only be removed during the brief totality phase when the Sun is completely covered. The moment sunlight returns, you must wear protection again immediately. If you are unsure, keep your glasses on the entire time.

Pregnant Women Should Also Follow Safety Precautions

And for those who are pregnant, make sure to never watch the solar eclipse with naked eyes. The effecst can be harsh when you are already carrying another life within you. There is no scientific proof that eclipses directly harm pregnancy, but pregnant women should - ensure to watch the solar eclipse with glasses on.

Now the question is what kind of glasses are advisible to use during a surya grahan? As per experts, one must use a certified eclipse glasses only to watch the surya grahan safely. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), The safest way to watch the eclipse is by wearing ISO-certified eclipse glasses.

Make sure the glasses:

Have an ISO 12312-2 certification

Are not scratched, torn, or damaged

Are purchased from trusted sellers

Regular sunglasses, even very dark ones, are NOT safe.

Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: Other Health Tips To Follow

Apart from these safety tips, here is what you need to do to stay healthy:

Do Not Stop Eating or Drinking

One of the most famous myth or may be we can call it belief is that during a surya grahan, one should avoid drinking or consumign food as these celestial events can release chemicals that can turn our food and water unsafe and unhealthy. Well, as per science there is no such proofs and one is never reccomended to stop eating or drinking. In simple words, never starve yourself, or never stay dehydrated - this can turn fatal. Acute dehyration can cause severe headaches, dizziness, and even induce other severe health issues.

Make sure to follow the above-mentioned safety tips to keep your eyes safe and protected when watching the solar eclipse today. Follow us for more health tips that can keep your health safe during such celestial events.

