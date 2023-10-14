Surya Grahan 2023: What Hindu Sacred Texts Say About Eating Food During Eclipse

Is It Safe to Eat During an Eclipse in Hinduism? Read On To Know Everything.

On October 14, 2023, there will be a solar eclipse or surya grahan. When the moon moves in front of the sun and briefly dims its light, a solar eclipse takes place. An annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a "ring of fire" eclipse (the Latin word "annular" means "ring-shaped"), will occur today. While there are many things that one should keep in mind during a surya grahan, one of the main questions that has some extra traction is whether one should eat during an eclipse.

Should you eat or not eat during a Grahan period? While the debate around this topic is endless, a large percentage of the population avoids eating and drinking during the eclipse. In this article, we explore why eating is bad for health when done during a grahan period, also known as an eclipse.

Solar Eclipse 2023: Timings And Other Details

The solar eclipse occurring today will not be visible in India. It will begin at 11.29 pm IST and last for about five minutes, ending at 11.34 pm IST.

Should You Eat During Solar Eclipse?

It is mentioned in the scriptures that one should never eat or drink anything during the Grahan period (Solar Eclipse). It is an act that can have severe consequences on your health, as it leads to many diseases. In the holy Skanda Purana, it is mentioned that those who consume food during a Grahan period are vulnerable to virus infections (any type).

What May Happen When You Eat During Eclipse?

As per Vedas, it is believed that the rays of a solar eclipse can affect cooked food, which when consumed during the eclipse period can lead to indigestion and also trigger other digestive problems, such as upset stomach, bloating, etc. A few researchers have accepted that it is best to avoid eating and drinking during an eclipse to avert any type of health issues that can arise when sun rays don't fall on the earth.

Here are some tips for staying safe and healthy during an eclipse:

Even during an eclipse, keep your eyes away from the sun. Serious eye damage may result from this. If you wish to view an eclipse, put on some safety glasses. If you are worried about potential concerns, be aware of the eclipse's time and refrain from eating during this period. When dining during an eclipse, make sure to properly wash your hands both before and after. Avert consuming uncooked or raw food. Cook food completely and promptly chill it. Be sure to discuss your concerns with your doctor if you have any regarding eating during an eclipse.

Disclaimer: The information shared above is for general purposes. TheHealthSite.com does not confirm its veracity. Before adopting or making any changes, we suggest you consult an expert from the relevant field.

