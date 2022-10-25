Surya Grahan 2022: How To Stay Safe During A Solar Eclipse

Surya Grahan: Do’s And Don’ts to Stay Safe During The Solar Eclipse

Let's take a quick look at the simple dos and don'ts that one should keep in mind during the solar eclipse to stay safe.

Surya Grahan 2022: Surya Grahan, also known as Solar Eclipse is a phenomenon in which the Moon passes in between the Earth and the Sun and all three objects are in line. We are going to witness a partial solar eclipse today. According to the reports, the partial solar eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon and will be visible from most areas.

Let's take a quick look at the simple dos and don'ts that one should keep in mind during the solar eclipse to stay safe.

Dos During Solar Eclipse

Here is a list of things that you should do during Surya Grahan in order to stay safe:

Do not harm your eyes while watching the Solar Eclipse. Experts say that one should watch the Surya Grahan only by using a proper filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by projecting the image of the Sun using a telescope onto a whiteboard. Never try to look up in the sky with bare eyes during Surya Grahan. It can have serious impacts on your eyes. Keep your headlights on during the eclipse.

Dont's During Solar Eclipse

Here is a list of things that you should not do during Surya Grahan in order to stay safe:

Never wear conventional sunglasses instead of solar viewing or eclipse glasses. It can severely damage your eye health. Do not try to take pictures of the eclipse without wearing eclipse glasses. The rays from the sun can damage your eyes. Keep children away from eclipse viewing places.

It is important to keep in mind the simple do's and dont's when there is an Eclipse happening. Not only viewing the eclipsed Sun with the naked eye damages your eyes and lead to blindness, but also causes other health issues which is why it is better to know the guidelines while watching the Partial solar eclipse this year.