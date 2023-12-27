Surge In Climate Anxiety: How Rising Pollution Levels Fuel Concerns About A Changing World?

By adopting these practices, individuals can alleviate the anxiety associated with climate change.

The researchers examined in detail the differences between the brains of mice exposed to air pollution and the brains of mice that showed symptoms of depression and those that were not exposed to any pollution. The mice who had been exposed to commuter levels of pollution had significantly more cytokines in their brains. Cytokines are among the most notable signs of harmful inflammation in the body and one of the most significant contributors to mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.

Impact Of Pollution

The main impact of pollution is limitations on physical activity and the shrinkage of green open spaces.

Humans are wired to be in sunlight and near nature. Megacities and rising pollution are impacting lung function and an increase in respiratory infections in children and the elderly, two especially vulnerable populations. Running in polluted places places excessive pressure on the heart and lungs and might lead to lung irritation, shortness of breath, and other physical challenges.

Daily reports on rising pollution levels have left multiple people with climate anxiety. Eco-anxiety, often referred to as climate anxiety, is a crisis associated with concerns about the consequences of climate change. This is not a mental health problem. Instead, it is a type of anxiety that warns us of the risks associated with climate change and is based on uncertainty about the future. Given the seriousness of climate change, concern and anxiety over its impacts are understandable. Feelings of frustration, anger, guilt, and humiliation are often present with climate anxiety, and these feelings can impact one's attitudes, actions, and thought processes.

Individuals can reduce their carbon footprint to regain control and address the helplessness accompanying climate change and pollution. Your carbon footprint is the environmental impact you leave behind due to your daily activities, including transportation, consumption, dietary choices, and resource usage like energy.

Founder of the Heal. Grow. Thrive Foundation Psychotherapist Mansi Poddar shares some practical ways to reduce your carbon footprint and alleviate anxiety related to climate change:

1) Carpool: Share rides with others to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, thereby decreasing carbon emissions.

2) Avoid fast fashion: Opt for sustainable and eco-friendly clothing options to reduce the carbon footprint associated with the fashion industry.

3) Reduce consumption: Be mindful of your purchases, especially items in plastic packaging or single-use plastic bottles. Minimizing plastic usage helps decrease pollution.

4) Reduce AC and heater usage: Use heating and cooling systems more efficiently to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.

5) Buy local vegetables and fruits: Support local, long-distance transportation of food.

6) Reduce water usage: Conserve water by taking shorter showers and being mindful of water-wasting habits.

