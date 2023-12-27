Surge In Climate Anxiety: How Rising Pollution Levels Fuel Concerns About A Changing World?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
The researchers examined in detail the differences between the brains of mice exposed to air pollution and the brains of mice that showed symptoms of depression and those that were not exposed to any pollution. The mice who had been exposed to commuter levels of pollution had significantly more cytokines in their brains. Cytokines are among the most notable signs of harmful inflammation in the body and one of the most significant contributors to mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.
The main impact of pollution is limitations on physical activity and the shrinkage of green open spaces.
Founder of the Heal. Grow. Thrive Foundation Psychotherapist Mansi Poddar shares some practical ways to reduce your carbon footprint and alleviate anxiety related to climate change:
1) Carpool: Share rides with others to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, thereby decreasing carbon emissions.
2) Avoid fast fashion: Opt for sustainable and eco-friendly clothing options to reduce the carbon footprint associated with the fashion industry.
3) Reduce consumption: Be mindful of your purchases, especially items in plastic packaging or single-use plastic bottles. Minimizing plastic usage helps decrease pollution.
4) Reduce AC and heater usage: Use heating and cooling systems more efficiently to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions.
5) Buy local vegetables and fruits: Support local, long-distance transportation of food.
6) Reduce water usage: Conserve water by taking shorter showers and being mindful of water-wasting habits.
By adopting these practices, individuals can alleviate the anxiety associated with climate change.
