Supportive neighbourhoods linked to healthier sleep habits among stressed teenagers: All you need to know

Supportive neighbourhoods may help stressed teenagers maintain healthier sleep habits with research linking positive community environments to more consistent sleep patterns and fewer sleep issues.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 15, 2026 12:30 PM IST

Teen Stress. (Image: AI Generated)

Teenagers who are under a high level of stress are more likely to be affected by irregular sleep patterns and sleep difficulties according to a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health. The study led by Gabrielle DiFiore, MPH, of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania also discovered that teens who felt connected and supported in their neighbourhoods had more regular and healthy sleep patterns. The Scientists further highlight the importance of how emotional stress and environmental influences could work together to influence adolescent sleep health.

Relationship between stress and sleep

According to healthcare professionals academic stress, social issues, extended screen time and emotional stress are just a few factors that have led to a rise in sleep issues among teens. This is the reason a team of scientists aimed to study whether stress and neighbourhood experiences could directly affect adolescents' sleep quality and sleep regularity.

For the study researchers examined data they gathered from 163 teens between the ages of 15 and 18 during the 2022 and 2004 period in Philadelphia. The findings showed that the average age of participants was 16.2 years with almost 59 per cent being girls.

Inorder to monitor the sleep patterns accurately each subject was asked to wear the actigraphy device on the wrist for 2 weeks to measure their sleep time, bedtime and wake up time. In addition to this the teens filled out questionnaires four times an hour and noted their levels of stress in addition to whether they had any sleep issues the previous night. The researchers used the 10-item Perceived Stress Scale that scores perceived stress from 0 to 40. Additionally neighbourhood safety and residents' feelings of community attachment were also assessed.

Teens with higher stress had poorer sleep

The results showed that increased stress scores were associated with increased sleep duration variability, sleep onset and sleep awakening variability from one night to the next. Overall teens who felt higher levels of stress also had more sleep problems. The researchers also noted that teens experiencing more stress throughout the day slept earlier in the day and woke up earlier. They still had less consistent sleep patterns than teens who were not as stressed though even with the earlier bedtimes.

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Among the most salient results were the important effects of neighbourhood environment. Stress and sleep irregularity seemed more strongly linked among teen who had a lack of safety or connection with their neighbourhood. Teens in more supportive environments tended to experience more stable sleep patterns and fewer sleep problems however when compared to teens in less supportive environments.

The findings highlight how stress and the surrounding environment can together shape teenagers' sleep health. While high stress levels were linked to irregular sleep patterns and sleep difficulties scientists believe that supportive and safe neighbourhoods appeared to play a protective role by promoting more stable sleep habits. Although they cautioned that assessing sleep quality and sleep variability could provide a more comprehensive picture of the impact of psychological and environmental factors on the health of adolescents.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for concerns about teen stress, sleep patterns or wellbeing.