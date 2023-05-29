Sun Exposure Can Relieve Skin Conditions: How Much Exposure Is Good According To Experts?

Sun exposure for skin health is both good and bad. So, how can you determine how much sunlight is good?

Sunlight is good for our skin and a certain amount is necessary for health. But, on the other hand, sun exposure can also be bad and lead to a variety of problems including cancer. So, how do we get just the right amount of sunshine every day so that we only receive only its benefits and not the side effects?

Researchers have studied the benefits and side effects of sun rays for the past hundred years or so. They have concluded that UV rays emitted from sun's rays have both positive and negative effects on human health. Over the years, because of the changes in climate and depleting ozone layer, our concern and focus has been only on the harmful effects on UV rays. It is true that skin diseases have increased a lot over the past few years because of this very reason. There are health risks of not getting enough sunlight too. So, we are here to also remind readers that moderate exposure can also benefit certain skin conditions and this has been stated by experts.

How Does It Impact Skin Conditions

Moderate exposure to sun rays is very good for skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, acne and jaundice. For eczema, sun light can relieve the symptoms by triggering a release of a compound in our skin. This compound works to relieve inflammations in the skin which is the main cause of eczema. For auto-immune conditions like psoriasis, the UVB light rays are beneficial to treat the symptoms. They help in reducing the rapid rate of skin growth and shedding that create psoriasis patches.

For acne problems on the skin, experts state that sun rays can actually cause more harm than good. At first, it might help reduce acne but reducing sebum secretion in the skin. However, it can also trigger acne even more. Experts recommend that people should consult with a doctor regarding this.

How Does Sunlight Impact Wound Healing?

According to a research published in the National Library of Medicine, UV exposure may benefit wound healing and restoration of skin homeostasis. This is however just a hypothesis and has not been proved. UV light has been investigated as a potential modulator of keratinocyte melanocyte cross talk in promoting wound healing.

How Much Sunlight Do We Need Every Day?

According to experts recommendations, it is extremely essential that people get the modest amount of sun light that will help prevent diseases that develop due to lack of Vitamin D. however, some precautions are mandatory:

Always wear sunscreen before going outdoors. This will minimize the risk of Actinic Keratosis or skin cancer.

Sun exposure should for an exact amount of time and not more. This will help prevent other internal cancer risk.

For people with light skin, 12-15 minutes of exposure is enough.

For people with dark skin, 15-30 minutes exposure is recommended by experts.

Darker-skinned people can get the midday sun to get just the right amount of Vitamin D. But, for not more than 30 minutes.

