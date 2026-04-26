Summer UTIs: Causes, prevention and hygiene tips

With temperatures ever rising experts suggest that small lifestyle changes would do wonders in mitigating the threat of UTIs and overall health in the summer season.

Urinary Tract Infections.

It is not just sweat and sunburn that a rising temperatures brings with it but health professionals are currently alarming about another common summer problem in women which is a urinary tract infections (UTIs). As temperatures get warmer and humid experts claim that the environment is at its best when it comes to proliferation of bacteria which puts people at greater risk of infection particularly women.

Several studies have shown that UTIs are more likely to occur in summer as a result of dehydration and sweating as well as changes in lifestyle. According to Dr. Tripti Raheja who is the Director of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology field of CK Birla Hospital located in Delhi lack of water and excessive sweating may result in a low amount of urine. Because of which changes in lifestyle may often result in less urination allowing the bacteria to have multiply in the urinary tract.

Raising concerns about the safety, Dr. Ujjwala Parakh, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital points out that women are especially susceptible because of anatomical factors. The urethra is shorter in women and this shortness allows bacteria such as E. coli to enter and cause an infection, she says.

What increases the risk in summer?

Hot and wet climate provides a warm and moist environment that enhances the growth of bacteria. Tightly fitting synthetic clothing, damp undergarments or long-term exposure to sweaty gym attire may also serve as an added risk factor. The lack of intimate hygiene, holding urine for an extended periods of time and using products that causes irritation like hard soaps or scented sprays can also be the cause of infections.

Certain groups of people such as pregnant women, diabetics, weakened immunity or people struggling with recurrent UTIs are vulnerable to get sick from summer UTIs.

Symptoms of UTIs

Typical signs and symptoms of a urinary tract infection are a burning feeling during urination, frequent need to urinate, pain in the lower abdomen, hazy or acrid urine and irritation. The symptoms can in severe cases can progress to fever, chills or backache which needs urgent medical care. Additionally the Mayo Clinic warned that untreated UTIs may result in more severe complications, such as kidney infections.

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Tips to prevent UTIs in summer

Healthcare professionals stress that prevention can be very easy and efficient. It is important to remain well hydrated and stay hydrated to flush out bacteria from the urinary system. Do not wait a long time to urinate and learn to urinate after an intimate contact with someone.

You can also wear cotton underwear, loose and breathable clothes as well as change wet clothes in time to help prevent bacterial growth. Experts also suggest to keep the private parts hygiene, e.g. wipe front to back.

Medical practitioners also warn against self-medication by taking antibiotics available in the market on a regular basis because this may postpone the effective diagnosis and lead to the development of resistance to the antibiotics. In case of persistent or frequent recurrence of symptoms it is essential to consult a doctor as soon as possible.

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