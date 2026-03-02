Summer Heatstroke Prevention: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert in India - How to Protect Brain Health During Extreme Heat

Alert! IMD has issued warnings against ignoring health this summer, according to the weather department, the country is expected to see a spike in temperature from March. Scroll down to know heatstroke prevention tips.

Brain Stroke Precautions: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for several states in India. As per the weather department, the country will witness increased temperature from March. With such weather conditions coming into the picture, it is important to note that the rise in temperature will impact the human body in many ways. Out of all the health emergencies, one of the worst one is heatstroke.

What Is a Heatstroke?

Heat stroke is a life-threatening medical emergency occurring when the body overheats (typically or) and cannot cool down, causing the body's temperature regulation to fail. It causes rapid, severe symptoms like confusion, hot/dry skin, and potential organ failure, requiring immediate emergency medical attention.

Symptoms of Heatstroke

While heatstroke is among those types of health emergencies that can strike instantly - without any prior warnings. The experts say that there are some noticeable indicators that the body gives when heat starts affecting the brain's health. Here is a list of some of these signs and symptoms:

Blurry vision Excessive sweating Dizziness or feeling unusually fatigued Pain behind the eyes and around the sinus zone Headache Extreme weakness Weak pulse rate

Note: The body sends these signs when the heart is at risk too! Do not underestimate any of the signs mentioned above. Opt for immediate medical intervention.

Heatstroke Prevention Tips

According to UNICEF, extreme heat and humidity can be extremely uncomfortable and pose serious health risks, especially for infants, children, pregnant women and the elderly. Without taking the proper precautions, extreme heat can lead to heat stroke and even worse, fatality. As a result of climate change, heat waves are becoming longer, more frequent and more severe.

Here are some effective tips that you need to follow to stay safe from a heatstroke:

Stay Hydrated

Make sure to drink lots of water during summer to keep the electrolytes balanced in the body. You may consider adding 7-8 glasses of water daily during days when there is a heatwave alert.

Eat Light

It is important to eat light and avoid spicy-oily foods during summer to keep the body safe. Add fruits, fresh vegetables to your daily diet routine to prevent stroke during a Heatwave warning.

Brace For The Worst

In order to prepare yourself for the heatwave, you must keep certain things packed in your bags, such as ORS, a thermometer, water bottles, towels or cloths to wet for cooling, a handheld fan or mister with batteries, and a checklist to identify and treat symptoms of heat stress.

Immediate Action: If heat stroke is suspected, call for emergency medical help immediately. Move the person to a cooler place and try to lower their body temperature while waiting for help. For heat exhaustion, move to a cool area, hydrate with water or electrolytes, and rest.

