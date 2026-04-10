Summer heart health: 5 common mistakes that can raise your risk of heart attack

Summer heart health: Heat can quietly strain your heart with dehydration, poor diet and sun exposure increasing the risk of serious complications like a heart attack. Check out these five common mistakes that can raise your risk of heart health issues.

Summer season is not only tiring and irritating but can also be difficult on our heart. Several factors can put pressure on the heart such as intense sunlight, high temperatures and fluid loss in the body, including common habits which can lead to a heart attack. Failing to take care of the heart throughout the summer can be expensive. Here are five common mistakes that can raise your risk of heart attack during summer:

Insufficient water intake

Over sweating causes the body to lose fluid (dehydration) rapidly during the summer. Dehydration may lead to thickening of the blood hence increasing blood pressure while putting a strain on the heart. These effects are especially susceptible to the elderly and patients with high blood pressure. It is imperative to drink sufficient water during the day such as electrolyte, coconut wate and lemon water this can help to keep oneself well-hydrated. Nevertheless patients with impaired heart performance are advised to ask doctors before taking more water during the summer.

Eating too much greasy and heavy foods

Eating heavy, oily and spicy foods during the summer puts extra strain on the body. These are foods which are hard to digest and might affect the blood flow adversely. In addition the risk of heart-related complications can also increase with the consumption of fast food or overly fried food. One should take easily digestible and balanced diet such as salads, porridge, soups, fruits and vegetables to keep the body cool while protecting the heart.

Long-term sun exposure

Extended exposure to bright sunlight may cause increased heart rate during hot weather as the body has to work extra hard to help maintain the internal temperature. This causes the heart to beat fast and may result in blood pressure being irregular. Some of the best ways to avoid direct and intense sunlight during the summer season include wearing light and loose-fitting clothes, take umbrella when you go out or wear a hat. Avoid stepping outdoor whenever you can in the afternoon but get out early in the morning or late at night.

High intake of caffeine and alcohol

During summer there may be a dependency on cold drinks, tea or coffee which is harmful to the heart. Alcohol and caffeine may also cause dehydration of the body and increase heart rate. The long-term effects of such habits are that they can raise the risk of a heart attack. You need to drink alcohol and caffeine in moderation and drink a lot of water. When outside a good substitute would be fruit juices, coconut water or buttermilk.

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Failure to exercise

Exercise is on the agenda but it is risky to overwork physically in the heat of the summer sunshine. Before starting any workout ensure to hydrate your body and select the appropriate time of the day. Start working out from light to intense in the early morning or late evening. The safest physical activity during the summer season is yoga, walking and stretching. Exercising should not be done in the middle of the day when the weather is at its hottest or in the afternoon.

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FAQs Can too much sun exposure impact the heart? Too much sun exposure can raise heart rate and disrupt blood pressure. How dehydration can affect the heart? Dehydration can thicken the blood and increase blood pressure stressing the heart. Why is summer risky for heart health? Summer heat can cause dehydration putting extra strain on the heart.