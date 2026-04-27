Summer headaches driving you crazy? Doctor shares smart ways to stop migraines before they start

Summer heat can trigger migraines through dehydration, poor sleep and irregular meals, but simple daily habits like hydration, staying in shade and routine lifestyle can help prevent headaches.

Sun, heat and headaches! If that makes the story of your summer then you are not the only one. With the rise in temperatures in India a clear trend is evident among people where healthcare professionals are reporting about increased number of people suffering from migraines due to heat, dehydration and inconsistency in their schedule. But did you know that these headaches do not just appear but they build silently and can be prevented even prior to their onset.

Smart ways to stop migraines before they start

Looking for ways to navigate through this summer season without having migraine headaches? Here are seven smart tips to prevent summer migraine outlined by Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi:

Drink water: Your body is already dehydrated after a few hours of sleep. If you take tea or coffee It can aggravate by just going directly to caffeine or polyphenols (in tea) so start your day with 1 to 2 glasses of water to normalise the levels of hydration.

Stay in the shade when outdoors: Sometimes migraine can be triggered by heat and glare so avoid stepping outside the house when the sun is very bright or strong.

Consume high-water foods: Add water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, curd and citrus fruits to your diet during summer months. This will not only hydrate but also help your body to balance electrolytes which the Cleveland Clinic note as important in preventing headaches.

Maintain your blood sugar levels: Migraines can be caused by long intervals between meals. Therefore ensure to have light and frequent meals to prevent sudden dips which are stressful to your brain.

Establish a regular sleep-wake cycle: Summer vacations can interfere with brain signals due to late nights and irregular sleep. Remember one of the least known triggers of migraine is poor sleep so establish a regular sleep-wake cycle.

Heat indoors vs outdoors: Closed rooms can also trap heat making your headaches worsen. So try to keep the indoor temperatures comfortable using curtains, ventilation or cooling devices.

Don't ignore the pre-headache stage: A migraine can be signalled by yawning, changes in mood, a tightness in the neck or light sensitivity. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you can prevent summer headaches by early intervention whether in the form of hydration, rest or medication.

Reason why heat triggers migraines

According to Dr. Singh extremes in temperatures lead to the dilation of blood vessels, dehydration and electrolyte loss influencing the functioning of the brain which ultimately causes migraine attack. It is important to note that migraines in summer are not simply bad luck but in many instances can be avoided. By making some thoughtful modifications to your everyday routine, you can be further ahead of triggers and have a wonderful season without that nagging throb.

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