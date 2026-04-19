Summer vacation isn’t just fun: Here's why it matters for your child’s brain development

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It's that time of year again when children are full of excitement while parents often find themselves a bit stressed and anxious as summer vacation arrives. But interestingly once the holidays end clinicians often notice a rise in concerns from parents including sleep disturbances, reduced attention span, behavioural changes, headaches and other related issues in children.
Holidays are a time when children step away from their structured academic routines and suddenly have plenty of free time. At the same time parents are usually busy with work commitments which can limit the time they're able to spend with their children. As a result many kids end up spending more time on screens and digital devices. Over time the habit of excessive screen exposure can affect attention span, delay language development and impact executive functioning.
To help you navigate your child's summer vacation routine Dr. Mohinish S, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Guindy, Chennai shares some effective ways to help children enjoy their summer breaks to the fullest with balanced play, routine and limited screen time:
She said, "A child's brain is a dynamic interplay where there is a constant act of strengthening and eliminating neuronal connections. This is why a structured routine during holidays is highly beneficial for shaping attention, memory and intelligence."
The doctor further went on to mention that planning for a structured holiday routine with any of the above-mentioned activities ensures that the child doesn't face any difficulty while transitioning back to school life. She concluded, "Children learn by observing and mimicking adult behaviours so parents and elders at home must reduce their own screen usage to inculcate the same in their kids."
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Parents manage summer holidays by balancing routine, play and limited screen use.
It can reduce attention span and delay language development.
Routine disruption and excess screen time can affect sleep, mood and attention.
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