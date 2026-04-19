Summer vacation isn’t just fun: Here's why it matters for your child’s brain development

Summer vacations bring excitement for kids but often concern for parents later with issues like sleep problems, reduced attention span, behavioural changes and increased screen time. Check out these simple ways to make it productive and exciting:

It's that time of year again when children are full of excitement while parents often find themselves a bit stressed and anxious as summer vacation arrives. But interestingly once the holidays end clinicians often notice a rise in concerns from parents including sleep disturbances, reduced attention span, behavioural changes, headaches and other related issues in children.

Why summer vacation isn't just fun?

Holidays are a time when children step away from their structured academic routines and suddenly have plenty of free time. At the same time parents are usually busy with work commitments which can limit the time they're able to spend with their children. As a result many kids end up spending more time on screens and digital devices. Over time the habit of excessive screen exposure can affect attention span, delay language development and impact executive functioning.

To help you navigate your child's summer vacation routine Dr. Mohinish S, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Guindy, Chennai shares some effective ways to help children enjoy their summer breaks to the fullest with balanced play, routine and limited screen time:

Indulging then in non-academic camps that involve artwork, pottery, drawing and storytelling. These are powerful brain stimulators that strengthen frontal-lobe circuits which are crucial for planning and execution.

Enrolling kids in music classes because music can improve language skills, enhance memory and activate both hemispheres.

Parent-child joint participation if any one parent is available or both parents in extra-curricular activities. This activates the limbic system which is the emotional part of the brain that can release oxytocin and promote bonding.

Talking with grandparents, extended family and connecting to ancestral roots to provide emotional security, reduces anxiety and improve cognitive flexibility.

All family members should try to avoid using gadgets at meal time and bedroom as this habit can improve sleep and relaxation for the child and their family.

In case parents are extremely busy they can involve kids in routine day to day activities like grocery shopping, bank and post-office visits. This helps to improve social skills and arithmetic ability.

Playing board games as a joint family activity to enhances attention, planning, logical thinking and emotional resilience in the child at an early stage.

Lastly, inculcating the habit of journaling for improving self-awareness, literary skills and emotional regulation.

How your child's brain functions

She said, "A child's brain is a dynamic interplay where there is a constant act of strengthening and eliminating neuronal connections. This is why a structured routine during holidays is highly beneficial for shaping attention, memory and intelligence."

The doctor further went on to mention that planning for a structured holiday routine with any of the above-mentioned activities ensures that the child doesn't face any difficulty while transitioning back to school life. She concluded, "Children learn by observing and mimicking adult behaviours so parents and elders at home must reduce their own screen usage to inculcate the same in their kids."

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