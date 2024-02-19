Suhani Bhatnagar's Mother Tears Up As She Talks About Losing Daughter To Dermatomyositis: 'We Thought It Was A Skin Disease'

The parents of Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar have spoken about the cause of her death. Suhani, who played the child Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer, died at the age of 19 on Friday.

Bollywood's child actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, tragically left the world on Friday evening in Delhi after suffering from a rare medical condition. As per reports, the Bhatnagar family has informed that their little girl was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

Speaking to the media, Suhani's mother opened up about the untimely demise of the young girl. She teared up while recalling how Suhani has brought their family recognition and pride in society.

Talking about how it all began, Suhani's mother said that she was first getting treatment for her leg fracture. However, her condition started worsening, and later doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, diagnosed her with dermatomyositis. Despite several efforts, Suhani succumbed to complications arising from the disease.

"She was a brilliant girl and wanted to excel in everything that she did She started developing swelling on her hand but we thought that it was just a skin disease We took her to a few dermatologists but nothing helped. When we were admitted to AIIMS, she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. While treatment she got an infection and her body started producing fluids that collapsed her lungs and she succumbed to it," Suahni's mother said.

So what is this rare disease? In this article, we take a look at what dermatomyositis is, and what causes this rare disease to develop. Apart from understanding the condition in-depth, we also take suggestions from experts to stay safe from such a life-threatening health condition.

What Is Dermatomyositis?

Dermatomyositis, although uncommon, is an inflammatory illness that majorly distresses our muscles and skin. Considered under the autoimmune illnesses category, it's basically a confusion where the body's defense mechanism starts to harm its cells instead. Identifying and managing dermatomyositis could be tricky, given its significant characteristics including muscle fatigue and a unique skin rash.

What Causes Dermatomyositis?

Dermatomyositis is a complex issue, nurtured by multiple factors. Here is a list of all the contributing factors that you should know:

Genetics Play A Major Role

Dermatomyositis comes to life due to a blend of genetic elements and environmental influences. One of the first causes of this rare condition is genes. From what research tells us, genetics do have a substantial say in the progression of dermatomyositis. It happens so that specific genetic nuances make certain people more prone to this condition compared to others. Some pinpointed genes are linked with a hiked risk of dermatomyositis setting in.

Other Risk Factors

Though genes may set the groundwork for dermatomyositis, environmental elements can't seem to wash their hands off. Factors like infections, medications, or exposure to ultraviolet light in one's surroundings could awaken the immune system, paving the way for inflammation in the muscles and skin.

Apart from this, inflammation lays the groundwork for dermatomyositis. Studies have revealed that specific inflammatory routes in the body may go haywire in those afflicted with dermatomyositis. Comprehending these routes and their impact on the disease progression is key to formulating targeted remedies for dermatomyositis.