When it comes to our health sugar has a very bad reputation. However, all the foods that contain carbohydrates also contain sugar, such as vegetables and fruits, dairy and grains. According to the Havard Medical School study, consuming whole foods that contain natural sugar is okay.

But obesity is somehow linked with sugar. Obesity is a complex problem and the main cause is the high consumption of sugar. If we consume more sugary then our waistline also get increased. And excessive sugar consumption can also increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancers, etc

Glucose is an integral part of our metabolism. We have a constant reservoir of it in the bloodstream as our body produces it. All the cell in the body can use glucose for energy. Our bodies produce what we need out of proteins and fats even if we don’t get glucose from our diet.

However, Fructose is very different. Our body does not produce it and this molecule is not a natural part of metabolism. Most of the fructose gets metabolized by the liver when we eat a lot of sugar. It turns into fat and then secreted into the blood.

And you might want to give a check on your sugar cravings if you are concerned about protecting your heart and health.

The link between obesity and heart disease:

Obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes. According to various studies, these factors create the link between obesity and heart disease. And these factors become responsible for developing cardiovascular disease in someone.

However, without these conditions obesity itself can be harmful, it can increase the risk of heart failure. Thus, cutting back on sugar is utmost important and maintaining a healthy weight too.

How to curb your sugar cravings?

The top sources of added sugars are sodas and other sugar-sweetened beverages, thus try to avoid them. Do not eat cookies, candy or other sweet treats, have fruits instead. Read the labels before buying any foods. As sugar have many other aliases such as fructose, corn sweetener, malt syrup, maltose, corn syrup, dextrose, glucose, honey, lactose, and sucrose.