Sugar Diabetes Versus Water Diabetes: The Two Mimic But Are Not Related

Both are influenced by hormones, in diabetes mellitus, there are difficulties with insulin and in diabetes insipidus, there are problems with antidiuretic hormone

Both can have similar symptoms like excessive thirst and frequent urination but differ greatly in their causes and course of treatment

The word diabetes has a Greek origin and it translates to 'pass-through'. Both diabetes insipidus and diabetes mellitus share the same first name. The two conditions also share a few symptoms. But interestingly, the two aren't related to each other. One is caused due to unregulated sugar concentration in the blood and the other is associated with urine concentration.

While diabetes mellitus is a set of conditions that lead to poor regulation of blood sugar and affects the pancreas, diabetes insipidus affects the body's ability to maintain fluid concentration and this condition is mainly associated with the kidney. Since the two share the first name, some wonder whether the two conditions are related or not. While the causes and the course of treatment might be different for both conditions, excessive thirst and frequent urination are two symptoms that both share. Hence the conditions were separated from each other using words like sweet and tasteless urine.

What is the difference?

Diabetes mellitus is a condition that might develop due to increased blood sugar concentration and difficulties with a hormone called insulin. Increased levels of glucose in the blood for longer periods can damage various organs, disrupt metabolism and can even cause changes to the blood chemistry. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition. It too is caused by problems with the hormone vasopressin (AVP), also called antidiuretic or what is also called the antidiuretic hormone (ADH). This hormone helps retain water by reducing the amount of water lost through the kidney. When this hormone is not being produced enough, it can result in a large amount of water being thrown out of the body.

How the two mimic each other

The two conditions are very different in the factors that cause them, however, they can mimic each other in some ways. The following are some similarities-

Both cause excessive thirst and frequent urination Both are influenced by hormones. In diabetes mellitus, there are difficulties with insulin and, in diabetes insipidus, there are problems with antidiuretic hormone. Both can cause extreme fatigue and weakness. In diabetes mellitus, the cause could be less energy due to poor glucose metabolism and, in diabetes insipidus, weakness could be due to dehydration. Both conditions have types, and both of them can be caused by the body's inability to produce the hormone or the body's resistance to the hormones.

Both have types

Diabetes mellitus can be caused by majorly two conditions. Sometimes, it can be an autoimmune issue where the body is not able to produce insulin at all. At other times, it could be the body's resistance to insulin that might lead to poor glucose regulation and metabolism. Accordingly, the two conditions have been called diabetes Type 1 and diabetes Type 2. Diabetes insipidus too can have similar types. Central diabetes insipidus where there is a reduction or absence of vasopressin and nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, which might happen due to hormonal resistance. Interestingly, both kinds of diabetes can temporarily arise during pregnancy and are accordingly called the gestational type.