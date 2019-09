If you are suffering from vaginal infection, then you are not alone. According to the National Institute of Health, US, 75% women, globally, face yeast infection at least once in their lifetime. Vaginal yeast infection, also known as vaginal candidiasis, is the overgrowth of fungus in the vagina. The presence of healthy yeast (a type of fungus) there is a natural phenomenon. The purpose of these fungi is to kill harmful organisms down there. The hormone responsible for the growth of this fungus is oestrogen. However, when the balance of this hormone goes haywire, there is an overgrowth of yeast in the vagina. This leads to irritation, itching, painful discharge and inflammation as well. Though vaginal yeast infection can trouble you at any point of time in the year, certain factors can up your risk: Antibiotics, pregnancy, stress, diabetes, a weak immune system and poor eating habits.

SPOTTING THE SYMPTOMS

A vaginal yeast infection manifests itself through symptoms like itching, clumpy vaginal discharge swelling around the vagina, pain during sex, soreness, rash, redness and burning sensation during urination. If infection stays for a long period of time, the symptoms become more severe. So, it is better to spot them early on and consult your doctor on time.

LINE OF TREATMENT

Your doctor may suggest antifungal medicines, topical ointments, cream, tablet, or other boric acid suppositories. If the infection is recurring, get your partner checked for the infection too. Since prevention is always better than cure, use barrier methods like condoms to have sex.

VAGINAL YEAST INFECTIONS: FIND THE SOLUTIONS AT HOME

Not everybody is comfortable with the conventional treatment modalities for a vaginal yeast infection. If you want to go for natural remedies for the condition, then there are a plethora of options. Here, we list them out for you. However, these methods may not the fool proof way of curing a yeast infection. Consult your doctor before switching to these alternatives.

Tea tree oil

According to a 2019 study published in the journal of American Society of Microbiology, tea tree oil has the ability to kill various types of bacteria and fungi. Its anti-fungal properties can treat Candida Albicans, the most common yeast in case of vaginal infections. In order to use it, dilute the oil and add it to your tampon. Applying it overnight will relieve your irritation, inflammation and burning sensation.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria called probiotics. If the growth of fungus is due to an imbalance caused by oestrogen, then lactobacillus (a good bacteria) in yogurt can help in restoring the balance between the level of oestrogen in the body and growth of the yeast. You can eat yogurt, apply it on the vulva around the vagina or insert it vaginally. To apply it vaginally, you need to take a tampon out of its applicator. Fill the applicator with yogurt and use it to insert yogurt into your vagina.

Coconut oil

According to a 2016 study published the journal Scientifica, coconut has anti-fungal properties that can help you combat the Candida Albicans yeast. You can apply it externally to ease the symptoms. Use warm coconut oil as the carrier and add tea tree oil or oil of oregano to create an even more powerful antifungal essential oil. It is best to use raw organic coconut oil as some of the commercially available coconut oil brands are only suitable for cooking.

Garlic

An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology study published in 2017, garlic has antifungal and antibiotic properties which can help in treating yeast infections. The study suggests that eating garlic will not help but placing a garlic clove into the vagina will definitely be effective. In order to do this, attach a garlic clove with a string and put it into the vagina for the overnight. However, talk to your doctor before applying this method as people with sensitive skin could experience a burning sensation and skin damage as. You can also look for a vaginal cream that comes with garlic in it.

Wild oregano oil

Wild oregano oil, not the regular one, will help you with vaginal yeast infection. According to a study published by the National Institute of Health, US, the use of wild oregano oil can stop the growth of Candida Albicans fungus in the body. In order to use this oil, you can place capsules of this oil inside the vagina for a night. Alternatively, you can also apply this oil on the tampon before insertion. Do not apply it directly on the skin as it may cause a burning sensation and irritation. Mix it first with some carrier oils like coconut oil or tea tree oil.

WHEN YOU SHOULD NOT TRY THESE REMEDIES

Most of these home remedies are usually safe and can be used by most people. However, you should avoid using them if you are pregnant. People suffering from recurrent sexually transmitted infections should also be cautious about grabbing these home remedies. Consult a naturopath if you want to to go for them.