Thyroid Imbalance: Did You Know Acupuncture Can Help Restore Thyroid Balance In The Body? Here's How

Apart from being the capital for diabetes, India is also the hub of patients suffering from Thyroid. With more than 42 million people suffering from some form of thyroid disorder, this condition is quickly becoming one of the most common health concerns in the country. According to the reports, 1 in every 10 people in India has thyroid problems such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and thyroid cancer, and over 60 per cent of them go undiagnosed. We have Dr.Srividya Nandakumar - Senior Naturopath, Jindal Naturecure Institute with us to answer all your queries.

Who Is At Risk?

Experts say that Thyroid disorders can affect people of all ages, but women are more likely to be affected because it is often inherited from family members and also results from iodine deficiency. While traditional treatments usually focus on drugs and surgery, eastern treatments like acupuncture can effectively manage thyroid issues. Yes, you heard that right, while acupuncture has many applications, it has proven to be especially effective in the safe and natural treatment of all types of hormonal imbalances. But, first, let's understand more about this condition.

What is Thyroid?

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that is situated at the front of the neck. The Thyroid gland is responsible for metabolism, energy, hormone regulation, body weight, and blood calcium levels. It is one of the endocrine glands that make hormones.

Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid, occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroxine hormone. Similarly, hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, is a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough of certain crucial thyroid hormones. Some of the symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are:

Hyperthyroidism

Unexplained weight loss Uneven heart rate High blood pressure Heart palpitation Nervousness and excessive perspiration Frequent bowel movement Diarrhoea Fatigue and weakness in the muscle Development of a goiter (an enlargement in the neck)

Hypothyroidism

Fatigue Depression or lower mental processes Frequent cold and cough Reduced heart rate Numbness or tingling in the hands Constipation Heavy menstrual periods or dry hair and skin

Hormones are like messengers in the body that is responsible for numerous functions, such as:

Overseeing the regulation of sleep cycles, Emotional health, Reproduction, Physical growth, Metabolism, Mental acuity, Body temperature, The immune system, and Energy levels.

When they go out of balance, all of the body's systems can be adversely affected. Fluctuations can be a natural occurrence, but long-term imbalances are not. That is why it is important to get diagnosed by testing the levels of thyroid hormones in the blood.

How Acupuncture Helps

Acupuncture is a process that involves inserting very thin needles into the skin at specific points on the body that coordinate with particular pathways of Qi. By targeting these meridians or pathways, an acupuncture practitioner aims to bring back into balance a disruption of Qi believed to cause thyroid disorders or other symptoms of a disease. According to the British Acupuncture Council, acupuncture can treat thyroid disease in many ways, such as:

Lowering thyroid hormone levels in patients with hyperthyroidism Increasing thyroid hormone levels in people with hypothyroidism Reducing sensitivity to stress and pain, as well as promoting relaxation Improving joint mobility and muscle stiffness by increasing blood circulation in small blood vessels Enhancing the release of the chemical adenosine, which reduces sensitivity to pain Reducing inflammation by helping in the release of vascular and immunomodulatory factors

Lifestyle Changes Are Important Too!

Along with acupuncture, certain lifestyle changes can also help in managing this condition, these may include:

A good diet is important (Diet rich in calcium, protein, magnesium, and iodine help support thyroid function) Also, certain foods known as goitrogens may interfere with thyroid hormone production and should be limited. These include cruciferous vegetables (e.g., cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts), soy, and peanuts. Stress-reducing exercises like yoga or tai chi can also be helpful.