Suffering From Sore Throat, Runny Nose And a Headache? There Is A Good Chance It Will Be Covid, Warns UK Scientists

Suffering From Sore Throat, Runny Nose And a Headache? There Is A Good Chance It Will Be Covid, Warns UK Scientists

If you spot any of the below-mentioned symptoms, get yourself checked for COVID-19 without any delay.

First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the countries. In India, there are currently 578 cases associated with this new COVID strain. Omicron was categorized as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month. Since then experts have been warning people to take extra precautions to stay safe from getting infected by the variant. As cases are rising globally, a team of United Kingdom (UK) researchers has issued a fresh warning that if you have a sore throat, runny nose, and a headache, there is a good chance it will be COVID-19.

According to the reports, half of the populations who have been diagnosed with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 had only cold-like symptoms. "For most, Covid is a mild disease, some get no symptoms at all. But it can still cause very serious illness in some people, including those who have not been vaccinated," lead scientist Tim Spector quoted as saying. He further added, "For most people, an Omicron positive case will feel much more like a common cold, starting with a sore throat, runny nose, and a headache. You only need to ask a friend who has recently tested positive to find this out."

Omicron Variant Most Common Symptoms

Amid the global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the experts have warned that there are very mild symptoms of coronavirus which are being noticed among those who are infected by the new variant Omicron. Here is a list of such symptoms that you should never ignore.

Runny nose Headaches Fatigue Sneezing and Sore throat

According to the experts, only half of the infected patients complained about the classic three symptoms fever, cough, or loss of smell or taste.

Omicron What We Know So Far

Omicron was first found in the samples in South Africa on November 24. Since then the variant has been confirmed in more than 100 countries. The Omicron has over 50 mutations in its spike protein, out of which there are 37 worrisome mutations, due to which it is believed to be more resistant to drugs.

Meanwhile, several states in India have re-imposed night curfew after experiencing a steady rise in Omicron-related cases. According to the latest reports, the country today reported 578 cases of the new strain over the past 24 hours - a hike of 37 per cent from Sunday's tally of 422. In a statement issued on Monday, the health ministry said that Delhi has recorded the most cases of Omicron in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), and 43 (Rajasthan).

You may like to read

(With inputs from Agencies)