Heavy or excessive menstrual bleeding can be a distressing problem and has become one of the most common problems for women these days. The most general and known cause of irregular or heavy bleeding is irregular ovulation. If there is no ovulation, you don't get your periods, and, when it comes, it may last for a long time or be unusually heavy. In medical terminology, this condition is known as menorrhagia, a condition when a woman experiences abnormally heavy and prolonged menstrual periods. These irregular periods can be a result of several causes, from hormonal imbalances to other underlying serious health conditions. Here is a list of the possible signs and causes that you might have menorrhagia.

Common signs

Experiencing extremely heavy blood flow than normal. Extended periods lasting for more than 7 days. Experiencing a menstrual flow with blood clots. Have a heavy menstrual flow that keeps you from doing the things you would do normally. Have constant pain in the lower abdomen which is unbearable. Feeling tired and experiencing lack of energy or shortness of breath.

Common causes

Pregnancy

Heavy and irregular bleeding may also be the result of pregnancy. Missing periods is one of the first symptoms of pregnancy. According to the studies, an abnormal pregnancy can also cause irregular or heavy periods. One is recommended to take the pregnancy test immediately to confirm this. Alternatively, you can also visit a doctor for further medical help.

Hormonal birth control

Hormonal birth control pills that you use to stop unwanted pregnancy can have several negative effects on your body and one of them is irregular or easy periods. Birth control pills can cause spotting between periods and may result in much lighter periods. On the other hand, hormone-containing intrauterine devices (IUDs) can cause irregular bleeding or even heavy bleeding for a longer period.

Breastfeeding

For lactating mothers, this can be a very common reason for missing their periods. Prolactin is a hormone that’s responsible for breast milk production. This hormone suppresses your reproductive hormones resulting in very light periods or no period at all while you are breastfeeding your newborn.

Perimenopause

Perimenopause is the period of transition before you enter menopause. It usually begins in your mid-40s, but can also occur earlier depending on the hormonal discharge of your body. You may experience heavy blood flow just before you enter into the menopause phase or at times you can also see less blood flow as well.

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS

One of the most important signs of PCOS is irregular periods. If you have PCOS, you may miss your periods and have heavy bleeding when you do get your period. This is also followed by extended periods of not getting periods. One must visit a doctor in such cases for early diagnosis and medication.

Thyroid problem

Problems with the thyroid gland is common among women these days. High levels of thyroid hormones in the body, which is seen in the cases of patients suffering from hyperthyroidism, can cause lighter or shorter periods. Immediate medical consultancy is recommended in such cases.

Uterine fibroids

Fibroids are muscular tumors that get developed in the wall of the uterus. These non-cancerous growths in the uterus can develop during a woman’s childbearing years. According to studies, obesity and family history can be a reason for the development of these cells. These fibroids can cause your periods painful and can also lead to heavy blood flow.

When should you see a doctor?

Menorrhagia may just be a symptom of a common and fairly simple, treatable issue, like hormone imbalances, or can indicate a serious health complication. If menstrual bleeding seems abnormally excessive and lasts longer than a week, be sure to see a doctor immediately. Other important signs that can indicate the need for a doctor’s visit include bleeding while having sex, after menopause, during pregnancy, or getting your periods twice in a month.

If you have any other concerns related to menstruation, feel free to share them with us in the comment section below.