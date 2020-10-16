Presence of high uric acid in bloodstream can cause gout. To prevent this condition, it is extremely important to watch your daily eating habits. A healthy diet and proper medication could help you maintain uric acid at normal levels. Also Read - What makes instant noodles so bad?

Below are some of the foods that you must add in your diet to keep uric acid under control and gout at bay.

Avoid red meat

Red meat has the highest amount of animal protein, but these proteins are also high in purines. Since the buildup of purines in blood can lead to elevate the level of uric acid in the blood, which in turn may result in gout. It is all time recommended to avoid red meat such as pork, mutton, and beef to keep the purine level in the body under control.

Limit purine-rich foods

Purines are commonly known as compounds that one can get naturally by consuming foods. As the body breaks down purines, it produces uric acid. The process of metabolizing purine-rich foods may lead to gout by causing the body to produce too much uric acid.

Avoid sugar

High intake of sugary foods and fructose can have a negative effect on the uric acid levels in your body. One of the other reason linked to non-intake of sugary items for the uric acid patients is because sugar and sweets are higher in calories and linked to obesity, which can trigger the risk factor for gout.

Avoid alcohol

One who is suffering from high uric acid must avoid alcohol at all cost. Alcohol directly disrupts the removal of uric acid from the body thus the level of uric acid keeps rising and it reaches a level where it starts affecting the body. High levels of purine in alcoholic beverages lead to this disruption which leads to the formation of gout .

Usually, purines would break down into uric acid and get flushed out of the body through urine. However, this process is interrupted when uric acid levels get too high. Crystals form around the joints, and gout develops.

Add more fiber to your diet

Adding foods that are rich in dietary fibre helps in lowering uric acid levels in blood. They absorb the uric acid from the bloodstream and helps in eliminating excess uric acid from your body through urine. If you have been diagnosed with high uric acid, increase the consumption of dietary soluble fibres such as apples, broccoli, berries, celery, carrots and oranges.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is known for its weight loss values but intake of apple cider vinegar is also beneficial for people suffering with high uric acid. A person suffering from uric acid can add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to 1 glass of luke warm water and have it before meal. Drinking apple cider vinegar on a regular basis helps in treating high uric acid condition.

Fresh vegetable juices

Fresh vegetables have their own way of helping body to stay disease free. The nutrients present in fresh vegetables like carrot and beetroot or celery sticks are good for the body in several ways. Drinking carrot juice and beetroot juice with some added cucumber juice everyday can be effective in treating high uric acid in blood.

Vitamin C enriched foods

Vitamin C is not only affective for our skin texture for also helps our body to fight with several diseases by strengthening the immunity system. Including fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C is another way to maintain uric acid levels. These foods usually break down the uric acid and flushes it out of the body through urine. One who is suffering from high uric acid must include foods such as kiwi, amla, guava, kiwi, oranges, lemon, tomato, and other green leafy vegetables in their daily diet.

Low fat dairy products

Another affective way to treat high uric acid level in blood is by adding low fat dairy products in your diet. Low fat milk and curd can prevent high uric acid level. One can also try almond or nut milk and tofu to swap the regular dairy products.

Diet, exercise, and other healthy lifestyle changes can keep the level of uric acid in body under control and improve gout and other illnesses caused by it. However, medicinal treatment and doctors’ suggestions are equally important, and the right combination of diet, exercise, and medications can help keep these diseases at bay.