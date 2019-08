In 2018, more than 300 million people suffered from depression, says WHO. According to this international body, this is the leading cause of disability around the globe. Depression is a common mental disorder that leads to a reduced interest in activities previously enjoyed. Its symptoms include fatigue, unintentional weight loss, insomnia, restlessness and a feeling of worthlessness. It also induces impaired ability to concentrate and recurrent thoughts of death.

The exact cause of depression is still not understood. However, it is believed that a set of factors may be responsible for this condition. They may be genetics, psychological, biological or environmental factors. Those who have gone through unpleasant life events like divorce, bereavement, relationship problems, work issue, financial problem and acute stress, are vulnerable to this condition. Other factors like childhood trauma, alcohol abuse, past head injury, chronic pain syndromes, prescription drugs, etc. can also increase your risk of developing this mental condition.

Many of us confuse a feeling of sadness with chronic depression. While it is fine to feel low once in a while when stress takes a toll on you, chronic depression is a completely different ball game. It is a feeling of dejection, loneliness and helplessness that sets in due to an altered brain chemistry or function. It is a severe mental condition that needs medical intervention and doesn’t go away with simple mood enhancing activities.

For diagnosing depression, doctors look at the symptoms and ask some questions related to their personal and professional life. Once the condition is confirmed, you will be prescribed some antidepressant drugs. Also, you may have to undergo psychotherapy. You can also join a support group for better recovery.

EATING CHOCOLATES CAN TREAT DEPRESSION: RESEARCH

Eating dark chocolate can significantly affect mood and relieve symptoms of depression, says a recent research published in the journal Depression and Anxiety. For the study, scientists looked at the data of 13,626 adults from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. They assessed the participants’ chocolate consumption against their scores on the Patient Health Questionnaire, which included questions about depressive symptoms. A range of other factors like height, weight, ethnicity, physical activity, education, marital status, household income, smoking and chronic health problems were also taken into account to make sure the study only measure the effects of chocolates on depressive symptoms.

Further, doctors found that individuals who ate dark chocolates had a 70 per cent lower likelihood of reporting clinically relevant depressive symptoms compared to those who reported not eating chocolates at all. Also, the 25 per cent of chocolate consumers who ate any type of chocolates were also less likely to report depressive symptoms than those who didn’t eat chocolates at all.

NATURAL WAYS TO MANAGE DEPRESSION

Depression is a serious mood disorder that leads to self-loathing. If left untreated, individuals with this condition can end up putting their lives at risk as it is linked to suicidal tendencies. While medicines and psychological therapies are the most popular treatment options for this disorder, eating the right foods can also go a long way in dealing with it. Here we give you a list of foods that can help you manage the symptoms of depression.

Yogurt

A study conducted at the University of Virginia Health System, has revealed that the probiotic lactobacillus present in yoghurt can uplift your mood and bring down your anxiety levels. The research found that diminished levels of lactobacillus in the gut amp up a blood metabolite known as kynurenine. That is when signs of depression start to set in.

Dark leafy vegetables

Dark leafy vegetables win hands down when it comes to foods that fight severe inflammation. Greens such as spinach, watercress, mustard greens, lettuce, and swiss chard are rich in folate, a water-soluble B vitamin that has the tendency to affect the mood related-chemicals in the brain. Studies have shown that serotonin levels rise with foods rich in folate. Low folate levels are linked to depressive symptoms and poor response to anti-depressants.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids which enhance brain function and reduce depression symptoms. A study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry dived deep into the relationship between essential fatty acids and mental health. It concluded that western diets which are moving away from omega 3-fatty acids have resulted in a rise in psychiatric disorders. Increase the consumption of healthy fats, they will fight depression for you.

Avocado

Avocados supply your brain with healthy fats that your brain needs to run smoothly. Three-fourth of avocado calories are from mostly monosaturated fats present in the form of oleic acid. With an average content of 4 grams of protein, it’s a powerful source of protein and also has vitamins K, B (B9, B6, B5), C, and E12. That’s not all, it is high in dietary fibre and low in sugar. Needless to say, eat avocado to defeat depression and boost your brain power.

Berries

Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries are full of cell-repairing antioxidants. Antioxidants fix your cells and shield them from depression, cancer and other illnesses. A study published in the Journal of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine studied the effect of placebos and antioxidants on patients for two years. It was found that those treated with antioxidants had significantly lower depression score.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are packed with folic acid and alpha-lipoic acid, both of which are excellent for fighting depression. Alpha-lipoic acid helps the conversion of glucose into energy and it stabilises your mood.