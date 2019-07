The number of dengue cases in Bengaluru is on the rise. From January to June 2019, the death toll was 531, according to Karnataka’s Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services. Shockingly, this number has shot up to 1830 now. The state’s health officials are blaming the civic body for the spike. According to them, enough efforts were not taken to clean the garbage and waste around the city.

Around 390 million people suffer from dengue infections every year, says WHO. It also states that an estimated 5,00,000 people with severe dengue require hospitalization annually. In India, the outbreak of dengue was first reported in Kolkata in the year 1963. Since then, the number has grown drastically.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that usually occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Indian has six climatic zones and five dengue-endemic states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala, according to a study published in the Journal Emerging Microbes and Infections.

Transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, dengue virus causes flu-like symptoms. If not treated on time, this fever can be life-threatening. Dengue is characterized by symptoms such as high fever, headaches, rash, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, nausea, swollen glands etc. Dengue fever causes a drastic fall in your blood platelets. In severe cases, the disease can lead to lung, heart, or/and liver damage. Also, your blood pressure can drop dangerously causing shock and death in extreme cases. Dengue fever can be diagnosed easily through a blood test.

HOW DOES PAPAYA LEAF HELP?

The treatment of dengue aims to cure the symptoms, rather than the cause. Home remedies have been found to be effective in this condition. According to experts, green vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and immune boosting foods are especially effective in relieving the symptoms of dengue. Various studies published in the journal Annals of Medical and Health Science Research show that papaya leaf extract is a good option for people suffering from dengue fever. In one of those studies based in Sri Lanka, the scientists enrolled 12 patients suffering from dengue and provided them 2 doses of papaya leaf extract at intervals of 8 hours. Within 24 hours of treatment, the researchers found a significant increase in platelet count and total white blood cell count in those patients.

According to experts in the field, papaya leaves pose membrane-stabilizing property and protect your blood cells against stress-induced destruction. This beneficial effect is due to the presence of flavonoids and other phenolic compounds in the papaya leaves. Also, these leaves are jam-packed with various mineral that can potentially balance the mineral deficiency in your body caused by the dengue virus. They can also boost your immune cells and help them fight against the dengue virus. Additionally, Papaya leaves can stimulate the platelet production in dengue patients.

HOW SHOULD YOU HAVE PAPAYA LEAF EXTRACTS?

To use papaya leaves right, firstly wash them thoroughly. Then, chop the leaves into small pieces excluding the main stem. Now, put them in a mixer grinder and add some boiled water after cooling it down. Also, add a bit of sugar and mix them nicely till a uniform pulp is made. Now, mix the pulp and leave it for 30 minutes. Squeeze this pulp to get the papaya leave juice and store it in the refrigerator for 24 hours. The next day, you can have it. One needs to have 1 to 2 tablespoons of this juice daily both in the morning and at night.

DIETARY TIPS FOR DENGUE FEVER PATIENTS

Food plays a major role in the treatment of dengue fever. One needs to remain sufficiently hydrated, load up on the necessary nutrients and up the immunity quotient while suffering from the condition. These foods will keep you hydrated and rev up your defence mechanism while you are suffering from this condition.

Oranges

Being rich in essential vitamins and antioxidant, oranges are considered beneficial for dengue patients. Also, it contains vitamin C, which helps in boosting the immune system and helps in fighting against the disease. Additionally, the orange juice is great for digestion and promotes antibodies for faster recovery.

Lemon juice

It is rich in vitamin C, which as mentioned earlier, boosts your body’s immune response. Also, it helps in flushing out the toxins from the body accumulated due to the dengue virus. It actually helps to get the virus excreted through urine.

Coconut water

Dengue leads to dehydration. Coconut water is the best natural resource of water as it contains minerals. Sip on the healthy drink and enjoy its benefits.

Broccoli

Being a rich source of Vitamin K, broccoli helps to regenerate blood platelets. In case of a significant drop in the platelet count, you must include broccoli in your daily diet. It is also rich in antioxidants and minerals.

Pomegranate

Containing essential nutrients and minerals, pomegranate provides your body, the required energy. Having pomegranate can reduce the feeling of exhaustion and fatigue. Also, being rich in iron, pomegranate can help increase your blood platelet count.

Spinach

This green veggie is a rich source of iron and omega-3 fatty acids, which improve the immune system to a great extent. It is an effective way to increase the platelet level count.

Boiled food

Patients suffering from dengue don’t like to eat many heavy foods. In such cases, semi-liquid soups can be added in their diet as they are a rich source of minerals and proteins.

Rice kanji or pej

This is essentially a soup made of rice. Add kalanamak or sendhanamak, pinch of hing (try and get the good one from Kochi, Kerala) and ghee. It prevents dehydration, loss of electrolytes and works on improving the appetite.

Easily- digestible foods

Eat easy-to-digest foods like boiled vegetables, curd, split dals, semolina, and soups. Have porridge, as it is not only easy to swallow but also has a lot of health benefits. Avoid anything that is spicy, too salty and oily as your body will not be able to digest them properly.

Protein

Protein will play an important role in bringing back the strength lost during fever spells. Consume egg whites, low fat curd and cottage cheese at least twice a day.