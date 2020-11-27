Headaches are really common. Constant headaches are one of the most common symptoms and the most common nervous system disorder, afflicting half of the adult population at least once a year, according to the World Health Organization. Also Read - Suffering from headache? These home remedies can help

Even though it's so common, if you've got a headache that's just not allowing you to live a happy life or is severe and lasting, you might be worried that there's a serious health problem you are suffering from. So how do you know when a headache is something you can treat at home, or when you should see your doctor? Well, in this article you will understand your headache better. Let's explore what a headache is, what causes these headaches, and what are they trying to tell you about your health.

WHAT IS A HEADACHE?

Technically, a headache can be any pain in the head, forehead, or neck area. Headaches are commonly caused due to muscle tension, nerve pain, and dehydration. They are also considered as a vital sign or symptom of an illness that your body is suffering from. Also Read - Keto headaches are real: Tips for dieters to ease the discomfort

There are two most common types of headaches: primary and secondary. Primary headaches are the most common, describing headaches that ‘just happen’ without an underlying illness or injury causing them. These include tension headaches, migraines, and cluster headaches. Secondary headaches have a separate cause, like an existing illness, hormonal changes, sinus or tooth inflammation, or a side effect of medication or drugs.

WHAT DOES CONSTANT HEADACHE PAIN FEEL LIKE?

In general, headaches can range from annoying to extremely painful. People may experience throbbing, squeezing, or constant or intermittent pain in the back of the head and upper neck or behind the eyes. Some headaches are excruciating. They feel like a poke in the eye, a stabbing in the brain, or a band of pressure around the head. Severe head pain can cause nausea and vomiting.

A headache commonly occurs alone but may coexist with other symptoms. Associated symptoms can be important clues for identifying the underlying cause of a headache.

Symptoms that may occur with headaches include blurry vision, confusion, difficulty walking or speaking, excessive sleepiness, nausea, vomiting, fever, neck pain, neck stiffness, and increased sensitivity to light or noise.

WHAT YOUR CONSTANT HEADACHES CAN TELL YOU

Having a headache is a pain—literally and figuratively. Whether the pain is splitting, pulsating, or downright all-encompassing, headaches can wreak havoc on your life. But, everything has a reason, so does your content headaches! Here’s what your headache is trying to tell you about your health.

# Calm down, YOU’RE STRESSED

Yes, you can have headaches if you are stressed from the inside. If you’re suffering from constant headaches, stop and think about what’s going on in your life. How stressed are you? And are you just pushing your stress under the rug instead of dealing with it? You need to fix this immediately. Wondering how? Well, first try to understand the root cause of your stress. Once that is done, try to figure out the possible solutions and make things better inside your mind. Try meditation and involve yourself in some types of physical activities.

# You have got a SINUS INFECTION

Constant headaches are one of the most common symptoms that you are suffering from sinus. Most sinus headaches are just migraines with sinus symptoms. So if you have recurrent headaches in your sinus or facial area, chances are it’s a migraine or a tension headache. In fact, studies have shown that approximately 90 percent of people who see a doctor for sinus headaches are found to actually have migraines.

# In rare cases, it can also indicate that you have a BRAIN TUMOR

No, not all headaches are a sign that you are suffering from a brain tumor. But, yes, some headaches can indicate that you have a brain tumor. A brain tumor is a growth of abnormal cells on your brain, and they can be either cancerous or benign. They’re rare, so chances are you don’t have one. But it’s a possibility, and something you don’t want to miss. As you all know – prevention is better than cure!

# Wait! you are DEHYDRATED

Your constant headache can indicate that you are dehydrated from inside and that you need to give your body more fluids. Dehydration headaches occur when you lose a substantial part of the water and electrolytes that your body needs to perform normal functions. Some experts believe that a dehydration headache occurs as a result of narrowing blood vessels as the body tries to maintain enough fluid.

To avoid dehydration headaches, you must drink the required amount of water daily. Keep your body hydrated and stay healthy.

# You have a CHRONIC DISEASE

Headache is a common side effect of many chronic health conditions like fibromyalgia, lupus, and diabetes. However, constant headaches would typically accompany other symptoms. For instance, lupus features headaches alongside symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, and skin lesions that get worse when exposed to the sun. So, whenever you see that you are suffering from a constant headache, visit your physician or health consultant. Get yourself medically checked.

Apart from the above mentioned, your constant headache can also indicate that you are not following a healthy lifestyle. Avoid too much alcohol and caffeinated drinks. Make yourself more physically active so that your body can protect itself from foreign viruses and diseases. Also, try these home remedies when you have a strong headache the doesn’t just let you feel good.

NATURAL REMEDIES THAT ACTUALLY WORK!

# Massage

If the headache seems to be concentrated in the forehead region, place both your index fingers on either side of the bridge of your nose; between your eyebrows. Press down and move your fingers in circular movements across the eyebrows. This will help relieve the tension in the muscles in the front part of your skull.

If you have a tension headache that seems to be squeezing your head, try giving yourself a quick massage on the scalp with some essential oil such as peppermint or lavender oil. The friction and the action of the oil increase blood circulation on your scalp, and this helps reduce the spasm of the muscles on the skull, providing relief from the headache.

# Ginger

According to the concept in Ayurveda, a headache is triggered by some impairment of the digestive ability of the body. And this is where the digestive properties of ginger help beat a headache. To harness the pain-killing power of the volatile oils present in ginger just crush a little fresh ginger, boil it in some water. Now filter this decoction and drink it when it is warm to find a marked reduction in the intensity of your headache.

# Green tea

Rich in antioxidants, green tea is an excellent remedy for headaches. Brew a little green tea and squeeze in the juice of half and lemon and drink warm. You can also add a few slices/ crushed ginger to it, this will make it more effective in treating headaches.