Headaches are really common. Constant headaches are one of the most common symptoms and the most common nervous system disorder afflicting half of the adult population at least once a year according to the World Health Organization. Even though it’s so common if you’ve got a headache that’s just not allowing you to live a happy life or is severe and lasting you might be worried that there’s a serious health problem you are suffering from. So how do you know when a headache is something you can treat at home or when you should see your doctor? Well in this