Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease? This Common Diabetes Drug May Help You Fight The Condition

The researchers noted that adding dapagliflozin to current standard care has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of having declining kidney function, end-stage kidney disease, or dying from causes related to the kidneys or cardiovascular system.

Are you suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD)? This common diabetes drug can help you fight the odds of the condition, claims a recent study published in the journal Lancet. One of the commonly used drugs in the treatment of diabetes, Dapagliflozin, which belongs to a group of medicines called 'sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors can be used as an option for treating certain people with CKD in adults.

Dapagliflozin How Does It Work?

Dapagliflozin, the SGLT2 inhibitor works great in treating CKD. How? By blocking the SGLT2 protein in the kidneys. Blocking this protein alleviates kidney damage by reducing pressure and inflammation in the kidneys. The drug may also help in stopping the protein from leaking into the urine and reduce blood pressure and body weight.

According to the reports of the clinical trial done over 4,304 individuals who are suffering from CKD, the common diabetes drug - dapagliflozin (given only 10 mg or placebo once daily) has great efficacy in reducing the rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Does the vaccine work the same for all individuals? the researchers involved in the study said that participants without diabetes also experienced a slower rate of kidney function decline with dapagliflozin, however, the effect of dapagliflozin was greater in those with diabetes.

Giving more insights into the study and its results, lead author Hiddo Lambers Heerspink, from the University Medical Center Groningen, said, "The key conclusion is that dapagliflozin is an effective treatment to slow progressive kidney function loss in patients with CKD with and without type 2 diabetes." He went on to add, "Therefore, in addition to reducing the risk of heart failure or mortality, dapagliflozin also slows the progression of kidney function decline."

Chronic Kidney Disease Or CKD What To Know

CKD is a long-term condition in which the kidneys do not work as they should. It is common, especially in older people. In the early stages, there are usually few symptoms and people can have the condition without knowing it.

CKD is often caused by other conditions that affect the kidneys. These include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and kidney infections. Making healthy lifestyle choices and controlling underlying conditions are important. CKD can get worse over time, but treatments can stop or delay this, and many people live for a long time with their condition well-controlled.

The recent study reports are a boon for the individuals who are suffering from this condition. The researchers noted that adding dapagliflozin to current treatment options has shown a significant role in reducing the risk of having declining kidney function, end-stage kidney disease, or dying from causes related to the kidneys or cardiovascular system.

