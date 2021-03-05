Inflammation affects millions of people around the world. It refers to your body’s process of battling infections and toxins that may harm your system. When something tries to damage your cells, your body releases chemicals that trigger an immune response to fight the problem. Chronic inflammation happens when this response a long time, leaving your body in a constant state of alert. In the long run, it could damage your tissues and organs that could lead to health problems like cancer and asthma. But researchers have found a way to stop excessive inflammation. Scroll down to know the key findings of the study. Also Read - Chronic inflammation of obesity: How it affects blood vessel cells

New Way To Halt Excessive Inflammation

A new study published in the journal Nature Communications found a new way to 'put the brakes' on excessive inflammation by regulating a type of white blood cell important for the immune system. The study indicates that there is a possibility to safeguard the body from unchecked damages caused by inflammatory diseases. Researcher Claire McCoy from RCSI University said, "Excessive inflammation is a prominent feature of many diseases such as multiple sclerosis, arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Through our discovery, we may be able to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory disease and ultimately improve the quality of life for people with these conditions," McCoy added.

When macrophages, white blood cells in the body, are exposed to infectious agents, a powerful inflammatory protein called cytokines are produced that helps fight the invading infection. However, significant tissue damage can occur if the cytokines levels get out of control. As per the study results, a protein known as Arginase-2 limits inflammation by working through mitochondria, the energy source of macrophage cells. It is essential for reducing a potent inflammatory cytokine called IL-1.

The team said that this discovery could help researchers to develop new treatments that target the Arginase-2 protein. This will help protect the body from unchecked damage caused by inflammatory diseases.

Why Is It Important To Treat Chronic Inflammation?

Chronic inflammation can damage the body’s inflammatory response and start damaging healthy cells and organs, which can lead to DNA damage, tissue death and internal scarring. All of this has been linked to the development of chronic diseases, including cancer, heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, obesity, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Natural Ways To Manage It

You can manage chronic inflammation naturally by eating foods that are high in antioxidants and polyphenols, such as olive oil, tomatoes, nuts, fatty fish, and fruits. Someone trying to control inflammation should avoid refined carbohydrates, fried foods, red meat and processed meat.