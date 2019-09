Standing for too long can decrease blood circulation in your foot sole and cause pain in your back. Wearing shoes too tight can also cause this problem. ©Shutterstock

According to a study published in The Lancet, back pain (especially lower back pain) is the leading cause of disability, affecting around 540 million people, worldwide. There are several causes of back pain and one of them is foot pain. It might sound strange, but your back pain can be the result of a completely different pain – a foot pain. Caused due to incorrect posture or external injury, foot pain affects your posture and movement.

Any pain surrounding the foot (mild or chronic) can cause discomfort in the connected parts of the body. Our foot is connected to ankles, thighs, knees, hips and back. Foot pain can trigger pain in any of these parts. If there is discomfort in your feet, or there is a postural problem, your gait changes. For example, if you have pain in your toe, you will shift your balance to your fingers and to the edge of your sole, just to avoid further pain in the toe. This will put more pressure on your ankles, hips and finally the back. When you change the functioning of a joint it can cause wear and tear in ligaments, cartilage and tendons. This pain can last for days and even months. People often misunderstand the connection and try to deal with back pain first (as it interferes with daily life more as compared to foot pain). This, in turn, worsens the condition of your foot. Here are some exercises you can try to overcome foot pain.

Press your toe

Standing for too long can decrease blood circulation in your foot sole and cause pain in your back. Wearing shoes too tight can also cause this problem. Try gently pressing your toe and sole with your fingers, this will help restore blood circulation in the feet and help fight the pain. Proper blood circulation in the feet will help reduce stress on the back.

Try toe walking

Don’t change your walking style completely. Simply take 20 seconds out of your normal routine and try walking on your toes. This helps strengthen the joints involved in walking. So, they’ll stay strong in case of an injury. This also increases blood circulation in the feet. This way you can prevent foot pain and therefore back pain.

Go for a foot massage

You don’t need to go to a clinic for foot massage. Just take a tennis ball and move it up and down the floor with your feet. This will relax your foot muscles and help reduce inflammation and soreness.

Stretch your toes and fingers

Sit on the floor, cross your legs and flex your toes in every direction possible. Repeat this activity twice or thrice. This will increase your blood circulation. When you wear shoes for too long, your feet muscles become stiff. Flexing your toes will help loosen your stiff muscles and relax your feet.

Try grabbing a pencil by your toes

Don’t use toes only for walking. Use it for different activities and it will improve its functionality and strength. Moving it in different directions will help strengthen the toes ad prevent back pain as well.