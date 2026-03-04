Suffering from Asthma? Playing Holi with dry colours can trigger severe breathing issues - Safety precautions tips to follow

Suffering from Asthma? Playing Holi with dry colours can trigger severe breathing issues - Precautions you should follow

Are you suffering from severe asthma? Avoid playing with dry colours this Holi, instead, read on to know the other alternatives that you can use without any fears of breathing issues.

Holi 2026: Holi is one of the most vibrant and joyful festivals in India. However, while the celebration of colours brings excitement, it can also pose health risks especially for people suffering from asthma or other respiratory conditions. Doctors often warn that dry gulal and synthetic Holi colours can easily enter the airways and trigger breathing problems, leading to wheezing, coughing, or even severe asthma attacks. Today, on the occasion of Holi, let's quickly take a close look at some of the alternatives that you can use while playing Holi - without damaging your respiratory organs.

Chemical-Free Holi Colours For Asthma Patients

Here are the top alternatives that you may consider if you have been diagnosed with asthma:

Prefer Wet or Natural Colours: Wet colours produce less airborne dust compared to dry powders. Herbal or natural colours made from flowers and plant extracts are also less irritating to the lungs. Wear a Mask or Cover Your Nose: Using a mask, scarf, or cloth over your nose and mouth can reduce the inhalation of colour particles and dust. Avoid Crowded Places: Large gatherings create more airborne powder and pollution. Playing Holi in open spaces with good air circulation can reduce the risk of breathing problems. Keep Your Inhaler Handy: If you have asthma, always carry your prescribed inhaler or rescue medication while playing Holi. This can help control symptoms quickly if an attack occurs. Avoid Direct Colour Clouds: When people throw gulal in the air, try to move away or cover your face. Avoid deep breathing in areas where colour dust is heavy. Limit Physical Overexertion: Excessive running or dancing may trigger breathing distress in asthma patients. Take breaks and stay hydrated.

Another important point to note and follow if you want your Holi to be safe and free from health complications - make sure to consult a doctor before you plan the day. This can help you get a better hold about your health.

Remember: Holi is for fun, enjoyment and relaxation. Do not invite emergency situations just by not understanding the basic science of human health.

Here is a list of complications that you should never ignore:

Have severe or uncontrolled asthma Recently had a respiratory infection Are experiencing active wheezing or breathing difficulty

Make sure to note the above-mentioned health alerts and ensure to stop playing with colours this Holi if you spot any of them.

