Currently, only two treatments are available for people suffering from kidney diseases like chronic kidney failure: Renal transplant and dialysis. However, these treatments need to be supported by proper nutritional choices in order to keep the condition stable and healthy. Since impaired functions of the kidney lead to waste build-up in the body, dietary recommendations for renal failure patients aim to keep the levels of certain nutrients and minerals in their blood low which are like to raise the toxin levels. Typically, a healthy diet for people with kidney diseases limits the intake of foods that are high in sodium, potassium and phosphorus. If the blood levels of these micronutrients increase owing to your kidneys’ failure in balancing their ratios, you may suffer from conditions like high blood pressure or hypertension(leading to cardiovascular issues), fluid retention in the body (leading to swelling), irregular heartbeats, bone ailments, so on and so forth.

Healthy dietary patterns are linked to low mortality in kidney disease patients, states a research cited in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Healthy eating patterns pointed to meal plans that included fruits and green vegetables, fish, legumes, whole grains and foods loaded with fibre. According to the study, healthy eating habits for kidney failure patients also meant cutting back on red meat, sodium and refined sugar.

MUST- HAVE FOODS

In order to follow a kidney-friendly diet you need to educate yourself about the recommendations and restrictions first. This should be followed up by a well-planned grocery list that helps you stock up your kitchen shelves with the right foods. Here, we list out what you should have if you are suffering from kidney diseases.

Leafy Greens

A wide ranging variety of vegetables (raw and cooked) should be part of your everyday meal. Spinach, beets, tomatoes and celery will make for good choices. Beet is known to be rich in nitric oxide, which makes it a natural blood cleanser. Decreased levels of nitric oxide in blood can damage your kidney, finds a study published in the Indian Journal of Nephrology. Spinach, on the other hand, is a very good choice for the detoxification of your kidneys as it is rich in vitamin B and other antioxidants. However, do not go overboard on this nutritional powerhouse. Too much of spinach can lead to kidney stones.

Fruits

Nutrient-dense fruits loaded with antioxidants are what your kidneys will thank you for. The range of kidney-friendly fruits includes cranberries, black cherries and blueberries. Lemon and pomegranate juice will also help you fight kidney infections. A Nutrition Journal study has identified cranberry as one of the best options for the prevention and treatment of urinary tract infection (UTI). The study participants, who had been suffering from repeated episodes of UTI, were served dried and sweetened cranberries once daily for two weeks. Half of them didn’t suffer from UTI within six months of the experiment. So, buy cranberries from your local departmental store and make a juice or sprinkle them in your morning smoothie. This is one of the best ways to protect your kidneys.

Blueberries and black berries, on the other hand, are rich in an antioxidant called resveratrol. This antioxidant has been found to have a therapeutic effect on the patients of chronic kidney disease. Some studies also show that resveratrol slows down the progression of polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder that leads to the development of renal cysts.

Other good choices

Apart from these fruits and veggies, there is a whole range of other foods that people suffering from kidney diseases can opt for. These include 100 per cent whole grains, eggs, nuts, legumes, flaxseeds, dark chocolate, sesame oil, etc. Fresh herbs and spices such as coriander, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, oregano and parsley are also good companions in your crusade against kidney ailments. You should not forget to keep your kidneys hydrated with water and other fluids like herbal teas and fruit-infused water.

While you know what you should eat while suffering from a renal disease, it’s equally important to have an idea about what you need to exclude from your meals to ensure proper functioning of your kidneys.

Kosher salt, sea salt and other flavored salts such as garlic salt, onion salt

Processed meats including cold cuts, chicken nuggets, ham, bacon, sausage

Canned soups and frozen meals, as they are loaded with sodium.

Condiments like mustard and soya sauce.

Refined oils: Soybean, safflower or sunflower oil

Beer and soda

Foods high in phosphorus: Dried beans, broccoli, mushrooms and sprouts. However, if you really want to have them, limit your intake to one cup a day.

High-potassium fruits like avocado, bananas and oranges

CLEANSE YOUR KIDNEYS

Apart from following these dietary recommendations, you need to go for a kidney cleanse at times if you are recovering from a kidney infection, stones or other conditions like fluid retention and UTI. A kidney cleanse programme should ideally span through three days when you are allowed to have only vegetable juices, smoothies made of cranberries or blueberries, a serving of salad and chicken. Divide these into breakfast, lunch and dinner including the salad and chicken in your night-time meal.