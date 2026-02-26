Sudden Weight Gain At 20? Signs And Causes Of Obesity Expert Wants You To Know

Causes Of Sudden Weight Gain: Connection Between Metabolism and Weight: Every day such people come to my clinic, who with tired and exhausted minds say the same thing- "Doctor, we have tried everything. We have changed our diet, reduced our food intake, sometimes even remained hungry, but the weight is not budging at all." Here it becomes important to understand that weight gain or loss is not just a matter of the quantity of food. Our metabolism plays the biggest role behind this. Fat accumulated around the stomach is a sign that there is a metabolic imbalance going on inside the body.

What Is Metabolism?

Metabolism is the process by which our body converts food into energy. If metabolism is balanced, the body burns calories as needed. However, when metabolism slows down, food is converted into fat, causing rapid weight gain or weight loss. In this situation, people often diet and eat less, yet their weight remains unaffected. When metabolism is poor or slow, the body stores fat, leading to obesity.

What Are The Main Causes Of Poor Metabolism?

A poor lifestyle is considered a major cause of slow metabolism:

Staying up late at night Lack of sleep Being under stress for a long time Lack of physical activity Hormonal problems Thyroid PCOS Insulin resistance All of these can impair metabolism and lead to obesity.

What Is Necessary To Do To Lose Weight?

As a bariatric surgeon, my experience tells me that weight loss isn't just about reducing the number on the scale. The real goal should be to correct the processes occurring within the body. When metabolism improves, weight loss occurs gradually. Most importantly, the weight doesn't return.

What Is Bariatric Surgery For Weight Loss?

There are many misconceptions about bariatric surgery. People often consider it a "last resort" or an "easy fix." However, the truth is that this surgery is a scientific method of resetting metabolism. This surgery not only reduces the size of the stomach but also affects hormones related to appetite and sugar control. Today, with the help of robotic technology, this surgery has become safer, more precise, and less painful than ever before.

It's not necessary that everyone needs surgery. Many people can improve their metabolism by eating a healthy protein diet, walking or exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and managing stress. However, when weight loss persists despite all efforts, or when obesity is accompanied by diabetes, high blood pressure, and joint pain, it becomes essential to consult a specialist.

