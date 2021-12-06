Sudden Spike In Heart Rate Can Damage Brain Cells, Lead To Memory Loss and Dementia: Study

Spike In Heart Rate Can Impair Brain Functions

A steady rise in your heart beat can be dangerous as it could be a warning sign of something really serious. Read on to find out everything associated with this condition.

Heart diseases are very common these days, even when it comes to young people. From stroke to severe heart failure, heart disorders can wreck havoc on your entire body's functions. In a recent study, experts warned that a sudden spike in the heartbeat can lead to dementia and impair brain function to a huge extend. "Having an elevated resting heart rate in old age may be an independent risk factor of dementia," the study experts quoted as saying.

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, showed that individuals with a resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute or higher on average had a 55 per cent higher risk of dementia than those with a heart rate of 60-69 beats per minute. Speaking to the media about the study results, one of the researchers said, "We believe it would be valuable to explore if resting heart rate could identify patients with high dementia risk." He further added, "If we follow such patients' cognitive function carefully and intervene early, the onset of dementia might be delayed, which can have a substantial impact on their quality of life."

What Are The Symptoms of a Fast Heart Rate?

Some of the warning symptoms of fast heartbeat are as follows:

Fainting or Syncope

Extreme fatigue or dizziness.

Rapid heartbeat or palpitations.

Acute chest pain.

Bounding pulse.

A sudden feeling of chronic chest pressure, tightness, or pain (angina)

Shortness of breath.

According to the data, the number of people living with dementia is expected to increase to 139 million globally by 2050, from 55 million in 2020, according to the organisation Alzheimer's Disease International. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but growing evidence suggests that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and cardiovascular health could help delay the onset of dementia and ease symptoms.

