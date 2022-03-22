Sudden Rise In Temperature Can Cause Heat Stroke, Heat Cramps, Hyponatremia And More: Experts

• Wear light colour clothes, which are also light in weight.

The mercury has already risen above 40 degrees Celsius in several India states. Here's how to protect yourself from heat-related complications.

The summer heat has set in quite early this year, with mercury levels showing a continuous rising trend in several parts of India. For the last one week, the maximum temperature in Delhi has been recorded nearly five degrees above normal. The mercury almost touched 40 degrees on Sunday at some parts in east Delhi, which usually happens in April. In states like Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, the mercury has risen above 40 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, experts have warned that this unusual rise in temperature can lead to many heat-related complications. Let's talk about some of the common heat-related illnesses and how you can keep yourself safe.

Heat stroke and other heat-related complications

The sudden rise in temperature can lead to heat stroke, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and many other health complications, cautioned Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur.

"Heat stroke can present symptoms such as confusion, tiredness, memory loss, dehydration, colour changes of the skin and rise in pulse rate. Loss of electrolytes like sodium and potassium can also cause serious complications like cardiac arrest and even death," he told the HealthSite.

According to US CDC, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness that occurs when the body is unable to control its temperature and cool down. In heat stroke, your body's temperature can rise to 106 F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. It can cause death or permanent disability if treatment is delayed.

Heat cramps usually affect those who engages in strenuous activity, leading to excessive sweating which depletes the body's salt and moisture levels.

You may like to read

In heat cramps, one may experience cramps in lower ribs, muscle cramps, and muscle fatigue, resulting from dehydration, said Dr Shah.

Video: Dr Shah talking to the HealthSite

Climate change can lead to more cases of hyponatremia

A Swedish study has also warned of a possible spike in hospitalizations due to hyponatremia, a dangerous low-salt condition linked to climate change. A 3.6-degree F increase in average global temperature could lead to a 14 per cent increase in hospital admissions due to hyponatremia, the researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden, stated in their paper recently published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Cases of hyponatremia increase in the summer months. This is because excessive sweating or fluid intake in simmer can dilute sodium (salt) concentrations in the blood, leading to critically low sodium levels in the blood. Salt is needed to maintain normal blood pressure, support nerve and muscle function as well as regulate fluid balance in and around cells. Low blood sodium levels can cause symptoms like nausea, dizziness, muscle cramps, seizures and even coma.

Hyponatremia can also result from diseases such as heart, kidney and liver failure.

What we need to do to avoid heat-related complications

Below Dr Shah has suggested a few precautionary steps one can take to prevent heat-related health complications:

Wear light colour clothes, which are also light in weight

Avoid direct sun exposure, use umbrella, hat or cap

Drink plenty of liquid, such as water, juices coconut water which can give you a lot of potassium

Avoid alcohol, carbonated drinks which can cause further dehydration

Take breaks between work