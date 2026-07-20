Sudden heart attack at night: Chest pain and other signs that indicate serious heart blockage

Are you at risk of an impending heart attack? Here are the top signs that your body sends when the heart is at serious risk.

Heart attack deaths have not become common in the recent days, the real fact is people are more aware of their bodies now. What they used to ignore earlier have now became a serious concern, that alerts them to take things seriously and work accordingly.

According to the latest data, heart attack accounts for maximum number of deaths globally ranking paralley to cancer. But how many of you even know that heart attacks are not silent? Yes, you read that right! Heart attack never come without any signs or indicators, there are always some signs that the body sends before the heart collapses or suffers the worst.

In this article, we understand why nighttime heart attacks are concerning, and what signs do the body send when the cardiac health is not on the right track.

Heart Attack Symptoms At Night

No, heart attacks do not strike only at the night, but nighttime heart attacks are more dangerous as people often fail to spot the symptoms and end up dying. Here are some signs that shoul never be ignored, especially after the dawn:

Chest pain that feels like immense pressure is being given. Restlessness or feeling extremely anxious - leading to rapid heartbeat. Sweating profusely. Nighttime sweats are something that nobody should ever ignore. Pain in the shoulder or upper body part. Pain in the jaw And the most commonly ignore one - chest discomfort (people mistake it with gastric pain).

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Arvind J, Associate Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly, explained that heart attacks are more common among people over 30 due to the excessive stress that they deal with on a daily basis. He further explained that people living with coronary artery disease, previous heart attacks, heart failure, irregular heartbeat, diabetes, or hypertension should be particularly cautious, as these conditions can make the heart more vulnerable to suffer from a heart attack.

Disclaimer: This article is meant only for informational purposes. One must get themselves checked by a proper expert or a doctor when they spot any symptoms that indicates serious issues within the heart cells.

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