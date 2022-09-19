Sudden Drop In Oxygen Levels Among Children Infected With Dengue In West Bengal Worries Doctors

Dengue in West Bengal: According to the data, over the last few weeks, several private hospitals have witnessed a sudden sharp spike in the number of dengue patients getting admitted.

The galloping numbers of dengue cases and deaths in West Bengal have left the doctors in the city worried. According to the data, over the last few weeks, several private hospitals have witnessed a sudden sharp spike in the number of dengue patients getting admitted. However, the one thing that has left the doctors in the city baffled is the new symptom of dengue. In the recently reported cases, it has been observed that the level of oxygen in the body of a child suffering from dengue decreases instead of platelets.

Along with dengue, malaria cases are also on the rise in the state. Following this, the Kolkata Mayor and Minister of State Firhad Hakim released a statement mentioning the sudden change noted in the nature of the dengue virus. Taking cognizance of the situation, the health department has issued a set of guidelines for the government hospitals of the state.

Talking about the current outbreak, the state health minister has noted that Borough XII, which covers parts of Kasba, Jadavpur and Patuli, has reported the highest number of dengue infections in the city this year.

Symptoms of Dengue

Dengue is a fever which is usually caused by the bite of a mosquito belonging to the Aedes aegypti mosquito group. It is mostly found in tropical and subtropical regions. Although it is not contagious from person to person, the virus can spread through mosquitoes rapidly. Here are some of the warning signs and symptoms of dengue fever that one should be aware of:

Skin rashes Intense pain behind the eyes Nausea and vomiting Muscle, bone and joint pain Abdominal pain Frequent vomiting Throwing up blood Blood in poop Nose bleeds or bleeding gums Extreme tiredness, restlessness or irritability

If we take a close look at how dangerous dengue attacks are, data says nearly 400 million people get infected with dengue each year, but most (about 80%) have no symptoms.

Does the virus provide you with natural immunity post recovery from the infection? Yes, it is possible to achieve immunity to the particular version of the dengue virus once you have been infected with it. This is primarily because, there are at least four versions (strains) of the virus (DENV), this is pretty complicated.

