Sudden Cardiac Death: Reasons Why Young People Are Falling Death More Frequently

Previous studies report that cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that occurs mainly in people older than 45 years old. Other risk factors associated with cardiac arrest include coronary heart disease, genetic arrhythmia, which is a problem with heart structure or coronary arteries, heart inflammation, substance use and also menopause in women. However, these findings has been disputed by many people falling down to death in the recent times.
A study released by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) found that cardiac arrest which has been long viewed as a condition affecting older adults is increasingly striking much younger people. Researchers note that many people collapses suddenly at home while travelling often without any warning sign.
The study which is published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) is part of an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) project aimed at understanding the unexpected sudden deaths. Scientists examined 2214 postmortem data between May 2023 and April 2024, to investigate 180 deaths that met the criteria for sudden cardiac arrest.
What was concerning about the finding was the age distribution that showed 103 victims over 57% were between 18 and 45 years old. And average age was just 33.6 years and men are affected far more often than women.
According to the study Published on December 8 by AIIMS, major factors that contributed to sudden cardiac arrest include cardiovascular and respiratory issues. Whereas other medical conditions that triggered sudden death included gastrointestinal, central nervous system and genitourinary pathologies. The study also outlines that smoking and alcohol intake was equally prevalent in those who died young and at old age.
Scientist states, "Sudden death in young adults is a significant concern requiring targeted public health strategies. Coronary artery disease remains the leading cause. Respiratory and unexplained deaths warrant further investigation."
Here are some simple tips. You can follow to prevent cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association (AHA):
