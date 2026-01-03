Sudden Cardiac Death: Reasons Why Young People Are Falling Death More Frequently

A study released by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) found that cardiac arrest which has been long viewed as a condition affecting older adults is increasingly striking much younger people. Researchers note that many people collapses suddenly at home while travelling often without any warning sign.

The most common form of death that occurs throughout the world is heart disease. It is caused on a large part by high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, and lack of exercise. The symptoms do not manifest clearly in many people until they are hit by a heart attack or stroke. They should not overlook such warning signs as chest pain, shortness of breath, tremendous fatigue or irregular heartbeat. The risk can be reduced by consuming a balanced meal, exercises, stress reduction and frequent health examinations.

Previous studies report that cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that occurs mainly in people older than 45 years old. Other risk factors associated with cardiac arrest include coronary heart disease, genetic arrhythmia, which is a problem with heart structure or coronary arteries, heart inflammation, substance use and also menopause in women. However, these findings has been disputed by many people falling down to death in the recent times.

Cardiac Arrest Increasingly Striking To Younger People

The study which is published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) is part of an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) project aimed at understanding the unexpected sudden deaths. Scientists examined 2214 postmortem data between May 2023 and April 2024, to investigate 180 deaths that met the criteria for sudden cardiac arrest.

What was concerning about the finding was the age distribution that showed 103 victims over 57% were between 18 and 45 years old. And average age was just 33.6 years and men are affected far more often than women.

Reasons Why Young People Are Falling Death

According to the study Published on December 8 by AIIMS, major factors that contributed to sudden cardiac arrest include cardiovascular and respiratory issues. Whereas other medical conditions that triggered sudden death included gastrointestinal, central nervous system and genitourinary pathologies. The study also outlines that smoking and alcohol intake was equally prevalent in those who died young and at old age.

Scientist states, "Sudden death in young adults is a significant concern requiring targeted public health strategies. Coronary artery disease remains the leading cause. Respiratory and unexplained deaths warrant further investigation."

Tips To Prevent Cardiac Arrest

Here are some simple tips. You can follow to prevent cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association (AHA):

Quite smoking as it is tougher to recover from heart attack, stroke or leave with chronic heart disease.

Ensure to consume nutritious food loaded with vegetables, fruits, and low protein dairy products. The heart association notes that food is one of the best defence mechanism to fight heart disease.

Reduce your cholesterol level by avoiding trans fats and limiting saturated fats. Additionally, ensure to keep moving by indulging in light physical activities.

Keep your blood pressure levels in the normal range, which is 180/88 mm hg. High blood pressure is one of the major cause of stroke. To manage your blood pressure level, ensure to reduce salt intake, take medication on time and stay active.

One of the best way to keep your blood pressure levels and cholesterol levels in check is being physically active for at least 150 minutes. As recommended by the World Health Organizations (WHO), keep moving throughout the week, by spreading exercises from Mac to high intensity workouts.

The amount of sleep you get daily at night Can positively or negatively impact your mood, eating habit, internal organs, memory and more. And a good sleep is crucial for a healthy heart, therefore, ensure to achieve eight hours sleep every day.

