Subtle Signs Of Kidney Damage: Preserve Your Renal Health With These 6 Expert Tips

On World Kidney Day, find out what exactly you need to do to take care of your renal health and prevent kidney-related diseases. Read on to find out what experts say.

In the intricate orchestra of bodily functions, the kidneys stand as silent guardians, diligently filtering waste and toxins from our bloodstream, maintaining fluid balance and regulating blood pressure. Despite their vital role, kidney health often takes a back seat in our wellness journey. However, with the prevalence of kidney diseases on the rise, nurturing these bean-shaped organs becomes paramount. Tomorrow is World Kidney Day, and the theme this year is 'Kidney Health For All'.

To get the right perspective and a professional take on how to preserve our kidney health, we reached out to Dr Amit Kumar, Director & HOD, Department of Nephrology, Sanar International Hospitals. He shared his invaluable and professional inputs on how to maintain renal health.

Doctor Suggests 6 Tips For Renal Health Care

This World Kidney Day, embark on a journey towards optimal kidney health with these indispensable tips from Dr Kumar:

Eat a balanced diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables. Exercise regularly and try to keep BMI in normal range. Avoid smoking and get enough sleep. Drink plenty of fluids. Hydration is key. If you have diabetes, hypertension or family history of kidney disease, you are at risk of developing kidney disease. Get regular check-up for your kidney health and keep your diabetes and hypertension under control with the help of your doctor. If you have kidney disease, consult your nephrologist and follow their advice sincerely.

Incorporating these six tips into your lifestyle can go a long way in safeguarding the well-being of your kidneys, ensuring they continue to serve as resilient guardians of your internal harmony. Let's honour and cherish these unsung heroes within us, nurturing them with the unwavering reverence, care and attention they deserve.

What Are The 6 Subtle Signs Of Kidney Damage?

Experts say that kidney diseases, especially Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are silent killers and most of the time, the symptoms may not show up until the disease has advanced. However, there are some unusual symptoms that you can pay attention to in order to prevent kidney failure: