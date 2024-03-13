Subtle Signs Of Kidney Damage: Preserve Your Renal Health With These 6 Expert Tips

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
In the intricate orchestra of bodily functions, the kidneys stand as silent guardians, diligently filtering waste and toxins from our bloodstream, maintaining fluid balance and regulating blood pressure. Despite their vital role, kidney health often takes a back seat in our wellness journey. However, with the prevalence of kidney diseases on the rise, nurturing these bean-shaped organs becomes paramount. Tomorrow is World Kidney Day, and the theme this year is 'Kidney Health For All'.
To get the right perspective and a professional take on how to preserve our kidney health, we reached out to Dr Amit Kumar, Director & HOD, Department of Nephrology, Sanar International Hospitals. He shared his invaluable and professional inputs on how to maintain renal health.
This World Kidney Day, embark on a journey towards optimal kidney health with these indispensable tips from Dr Kumar:
Incorporating these six tips into your lifestyle can go a long way in safeguarding the well-being of your kidneys, ensuring they continue to serve as resilient guardians of your internal harmony. Let's honour and cherish these unsung heroes within us, nurturing them with the unwavering reverence, care and attention they deserve.
Experts say that kidney diseases, especially Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are silent killers and most of the time, the symptoms may not show up until the disease has advanced. However, there are some unusual symptoms that you can pay attention to in order to prevent kidney failure:
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information