Study Finds Third COVID Vaccine Booster Dose Can Reduce Mortality Rate By 90%

The findings of a research conducted recently highlight the potential benefits from booster vaccination, specifically in vulnerable populations living with multi-morbidity.

If people take the third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, there can be a 90 per cent reduction in death cases pertaining to this disease, says a study. According to a study conducted in Hong Kong and published in Medical Association Journal, the third booster dose can prevent risks of fatality especially for people with multiple health conditions. If the same category of people took just two doses, it will not be as effective as three doses.

The research published in the Canadian journal made a comparative analysis of people aged 18 years or older who are suffering from two or more chronic diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure or chronic kidney diseases. According to reports, this group of people had taken the third dose between November 2021 and March 2022. Researchers published a report based on this group stating the effectiveness of a third dose.

What Did The Study Find?

After this study was conducted, researchers found a substantially reduced risk of death cases related to COVID-19 in adults with multi-morbidity who received a homologous booster dose of BNT162b2, an mRNA vaccine, or CoronaVac, an inactivated whole-virus vaccine.

The results of the study proved the effectiveness of both the booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts stated, "The findings of the research highlight the potential benefit from booster vaccination, specifically in vulnerable populations living with multi-morbidity, and support the recent focus on older people and those with chronic conditions for future booster doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines beyond the first booster."

The Booster Dose Has Already Been The Most Effective Preventive Measure

When the Omicron BA.2 variant had hit Hong Kong in 2021, they were facing one of the highest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world. The health officials of the country then made sure that the booster dose was made available to people in order to bring the number of death cases down. Older people, healthcare officials and other priority groups were given the dose of either the BNT162b2 mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech) or CoronaVac (Sinovac) vaccine from November 2021 and all others were also made eligible for the dose, resulting in more than three million people receiving booster doses in the first four months of 2022. This decision changed a lot of things for them and significantly helped reduced the mortality rate especially among people living with multi-morbidity.

