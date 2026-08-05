Study finds single US measles outbreak can cost millions: How to protect yourself

A new study led by the New Mexico Department of Health reveals a single measles outbreak in the US can cost millions. Learn practical prevention tips and why vaccination remains the strongest defense.

Measles in US.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that spreads from person to person through the air and via respiratory droplets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) about 95,000 people died in connection with the illness in 2024. Although vaccination has decreased the death rate of measles from 750,000 in 2000 to 95,000 in 2025, scientists state that a single measles outbreak in the country can cost billions of dollars.

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine indicates that nearly $5.4 million was invested in preventing the US measles outbreak in 2025. This figure includes expenses for medical care and public health services for vaccination-related activities of patients affected by the contagious illness.

The outbreak resulted in quarantine, emergency vaccination campaigns, hospitalisations and widespread public health measures beyond the 100 confirmed cases indicating the actual burden of measles is far greater than the patient. Researchers say each case of measles triggers a chain reaction, affecting families, health care providers and public health systems. With declining vaccination rates in the United States, experts say taking measures to prevent outbreaks is much cheaper and more effective than once the virus spreads.

Highest number of measles cases in 35 years

The study led by researchers from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked at the financial costs of measles spreading from an undervaccinated community in Texas to New Mexico in 2025. Costs of health services, vaccination programs, public health response, quarantine and productivity losses were included in the study.

Measles cases included 100 confirmed cases involving 57 adults and 43 children. Additionally 205 exposed contacts were quarantined and 133 public health workers were engaged in controlling transmission. The total cost of the study was estimated at almost $5.4 million per patient or an excess of $53,000 per patient.

The highest cost was for the public health response at $3.2 million of which $2.1 million was spent on vaccination response activities including contact tracing, emergency immunisation and surveillance. The direct medical costs from the outbreak totalled $290,000 with $238,000 spent on hospitalisation and $32,000 on outpatient visits and $20,000 on 1286 laboratory tests.

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Outbreaks also negatively affected the economy of families where nearly $1.6 million was lost in productivity from missed work among adult patients, caregivers, quarantined contacts and one who died. However the researchers noted that the true cost was probably even higher leaving out the costs of over-the-counter medications, travel for medical treatment and indirect costs. The results come after the US reported over 2,300 measles cases this year which is the largest number of cases recorded in any single year in 35 years due to increasing concern about low vaccination rates in the country.

Tips to prevent measles outbreak

The findings of the study are clear that measles is preventable but the consequences of not vaccinating can be a burden for health services and society. It is important to note that prevention is the best and cheapest defence against measles. These include:

Keep up to date with the MMR vaccine which provides the best protection Keep children up-to-date with all recommended vaccinations Maintain social distancing from people with signs like hay fever, cough, red eyes or rash Handwashing and good respiratory hygiene are non-negotiable Seek immediate medical treatment if you develop symptoms Confine infected people immediately to prevent transmission of the virus

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about allergy or asthma prevention.