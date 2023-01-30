Study Finds Pfizer And Influenza Shot Taken On The Same Day May Up The Risk Of Stroke

Taking both Pfizer bivalent booster dose and influenza shot could up the risk of a stroke, says study.

Experts say that if a person gets both Pfizer's COVID bivalent booster dose and a flu shot on the same day, there may be a very high risk of stroke. This was stated as per an analysis conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA found out the link between the two while scouring vaccine injury databases after a separate safety concern was raised about Pfizer's jab. Earlier in the month of January, the vaccine surveillance systems of the country had flagged a probable connection between the Omicron-specific shot and an elevated risk of an ischemic stroke especially among seniors over 65 years of age.

The investigation regarding this is still going on. The officials of the FDA who are investigating the possible link between the vaccines an stroke risk stated that most of the patients reportedly received the shot for influenza virus on the very same day as the Pfizer bivalent booster dose. This is what could be the factor. Recently, the USA has been experiencing a major outbreak of influenza virus amidst the pandemic. Due to this reason, the government also made it mandatory for people to take both the vaccines. This ,measure was being taken as a precaution especially as COVID-19 cases also began tp spike up recently. The FDA is launching a bigger study to examine potential safety problems arising from vaccinating against COVID and flu simultaneously. The findings will help the agency decide whether to continue with its recommendation to get both vaccines at the same time next winter.

How Risky Can This Be?

As per a report published by Reuters, the rate of strokes had significantly decreased recently. However, it was still not termed as out of danger. Among most of the cases that had been confirmed, they had received both the shots at the same time. Experts noted this to be a factor. A scientist from FDA also said the agency plans to study whether there is any increased risk of stroke from receiving the two shots at the same time.

What Are Health Officials Saying

Health officials however, state that people should either way take both the shots at once because if they get infected with either COVID or flu, it has an equal chance of upping the risk of stroke. Also, further research should be conducted on this matter. However, experts also note that it does not make any sense to stop administering the booster dose until a conclusive research finding is presented as the benefits of this dose outweighs everything else.