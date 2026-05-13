Study finds new way to kill “Zombie” cells that make cancer more aggressive following chemotherapy

Scientists discovered chemotherapy surviving zombie cells which may worsen cancer but targeting the GPX4 protein could destroy these cells and improve future cancer treatments.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 13, 2026 1:40 PM IST

Chemotherapy. (Image: Pexels)

While chemotherapy is considered to be one of the most effective ways of treating cancer scientists have now discovered that some cancer cells could survive treatment and become dangerous "zombie" cells that may cause the tumour to be more aggressive over time. A breakthrough study by researchers has found a way to target and kill these stubborn cells promising better cancer treatments in the future.

Method of the study

The findings now published in the Journal of Nature Cell Biology revealed that the removal of these cells led to slower tumour growth and longer survival time in a mouse test. A team of scientists at the MRC Laboratory of Medical Sciences (LMS) and Imperial College London conducted the research where they targeted senescent or "zombie" cells that have suffered damage and are unable to divide but do not die.

These cells can accumulate following chemotherapy and release harmful inflammatory chemicals in nearby tissues. Lead researcher Mariantonietta D'Ambrosio said scientists are starting to understand how those cells could contribute to the progression of cancer in much larger ways than is thought. They further mentioned that these "zombie" cells depend heavily on a protein called GPX4 for survival.

GPX4. (Image: AI Generated)

What is GPX4?

GPX4 is a protein that can help safeguard cells against oxidative stress and ferroptosis which is a form of cell death. Ferroptosis is the consequence of increasing damage that is driven by iron and in the study researchers discovered that GPX4 helps protect zombie cells. Inhibiting this protein with experimental compounds the senescent cells quickly kill themselves via ferroptosis. Looking for possible treatments the research team tested almost 10,000 compounds that can target senescent cells but not healthy ones. Of these four compounds have been found to be promising and three of them directly targeted GPX4.

What are senescent or zombie cells?

Senescent cells are ageing or damaged cells that continue to stop multiplying but remain active within the body. These damaged cells do not divide anymore but still release inflammatory chemicals and proteins that can cause damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

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Researchers believe that these cells build up as people get older and can be produced by chemotherapy, radiation, chronic stress or tissue damage. Senescent cells have been associated with a variety of age related diseases such as cancer, fibrosis, chronic inflammation and tissue degeneration. Scientists are now studying 'senolytic' therapy which is a treatment that targets these unhealthy cells and eliminates them while maintaining healthy tissue.

Zombie cells. (Image: AI Generated)

Are lifestyle choices a way to help maintain cellular health?

While senescence is a natural part of ageing healthcare professionals believe some lifestyle choices may help minimize cellular stress and chronic inflammation. Simple habits that can help with healthy ageing and repairing cells include the following:

Consuming a balanced diet consisting of fruits and vegetables

Avoiding smoking or drinking alcohol

Managing chronic stress

Getting enough sleep

Staying hydrated

Scientists believe these findings eventually lead to new cancer treatments that would not only eliminate cancer cells but also the harmful cells that remain after chemotherapy.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Research findings are experimental and not yet standard clinical therapy.