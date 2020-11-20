A recent study has claimed that pregnant women who test positive for Covid-19 their newborn babies have a low risk of developing severe symptoms. The study published in the journal JAMA Network Open shows that 95 per cent of women who tested positive for Covid-19 during pregnancy had no adverse outcomes. Additionally the study found that the virus was transmitted to the fetus in just three per cent of the cases. Our findings are that approximately five percent of all delivered women with Covid-19 infection develop a severe or critical illness said study author Emily Adhikari from the UT Southwestern