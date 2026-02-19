Study Finds Insulin Resistance May Fuel 12 Types Of Cancer: All You Need To Know

Scientists created an artificial intelligence model to detect insulin resistance with the help of nine parameters. Researchers claim this breakthrough 'unique' because AI-IR can predict insulin resistance before the insulin resistance occurs.

Can Insulin Resistance Fuel Cancer? New research published in Nature Communications shows that insulin resistance which medical professionals define as a metabolic disorder linked to diabetes and obesity increases the likelihood of multiple cancers developing. The study indicates that people with insulin resistance have a 25 per cent increased risk to develop one of 12 cancer types which demonstrates how metabolic health impacts cancer prevention efforts.

Types Of Cancers That Are Feuled By Insulin Resistance

Researchers from the University of Tokyo and their partner institutions created an artificial intelligence model which detects insulin resistance through standard clinical records. The tool discovered a strong link between metabolic dysfunction and cancer risk which existed even in people who maintained normal body weight. The study discovered that insulin resistance demonstrates its strongest connection to six cancers which include:

Uterine Kidney Esophageal Pancreatic Colorectal Breast

The other types of cancer that were associated with insulin resistance include:

Renal pelvis Small intestine Stomach Liver and gallbladder Leukemia Bronchial and lung

The findings further showed that individuals living with insulin resistance had a 134 per cent higher chance of developing uterine cancer. Study author Yuta Hiraike, MD, PhD, of the University of Tokyo Hospital told Healthline, "People already believe that insulin resistance is associated with cancer; however, insulin resistance is difficult to evaluate in the clinic because measures to evaluate are not at all practical in a clinic." While talking about the artificial intelligence (AI) - insulin resistance (IR) model the institutions developed, Hirake said, "convincing answer to demonstrate that insulin resistance is actually a risk factor for cancer."

How Does The AI Model Work?

According to a study author, the AI tool detects insulin resistance with the help of nine parameters, i.e., age, sex, race, body mass index (BMI), fasting blood sugar, HbA1c or A1C, triglycerides, total cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. What is different about this study is that the AI-IR can predict insulin resistance before the insulin resistance occurs, catching metabolic dysfunction in people with a healthy weight.

"You can have a normal body mass index or a normal weight, and still be at elevated risk for cardiometabolic diseases. And that's especially those patients who have either high insulin levels or insulin resistance, or patients who have high body fat levels, which is actually called normal weight obesity," Neil Iyengar, MD, an oncologist and director of survivorship at Emory Winship Cancer Institute, told Healthline. "We're learning classical obesity or BMI is not specific enough to predict cancer risk in everyone so looking at insulin levels and body fat levels, I would add, are a more personalized way of predicting risk."

