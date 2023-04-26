Study Finds Boys And Men More Likely To Die Faster Than Girls And Women

Study Finds Increase In Longevity Gap Between Men And Women

Experts have found in a new study that the longevity gap between men and women is increasing day by day making men more prone to death.

A recent study based on the life span of men and women suggests that men's health is especially undergoing a serious crisis. Apparently, the life span of men, which includes sons, husband and fathers, is declining fast. Experts have taken a closer look at longevity and stated that from the stage of infancy to old age, boys and men have been at a much higher risk of poor health and faster death than compared to girls and women.

As per a data based on the population of the United States, the life expectancy of women was 79.1 years and for men it was 73.2 years in the year 2021. Experts say that this gap is the largest they have ever recorded in a quarter century. This is proof that the gap of longevity is increasing between men and women and this is not just limited to the US, it is also a global phenomenon. There are a lot of factors that come into play regarding the poor quality of men's health which is causing their early death.

Why We Should Also Prioritize Men's Health?

For years we have prioritized women's health for many reasons and of course it is incredibly important to do so. However, keeping that in mind, we have also not looked at men's health in the same way. The idea that men's health might require less attention than women's is untrue and that has become one of the main reasons why the longevity gap is increasing every day.

Women are less likely to die from diabetes than men.

Men are more prone to die from COVID-19 related complications. The age-adjusted death rate for COVID was 140 deaths per 100,000 for males and 87.7 per 100,000 for females.

For teenage boys of age 10 to 19 is larger as compared to girls. Also, among infants, the mortality rate for boys is much higher than girls.

Men also experience a high cancer mortality rate than women.

Men also give less attention to their mental health. Suicide is one of the main reasons why they might die a lot earlier than women. The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that men's death cause by suicide is four times higher than women's.

As per a data from 2020, most of the deaths caused due to vehicle accidents include men and not women.

What Are The Reasons Behind This Increasing Gap?

The reasons behind the longevity gap aren't fully understood, but the global nature of the disparity suggests that biology probably plays a strong role. One of the factors is that high testosterone levels can weaken the immune response in men. This is how they become more prone to parasitic infections. Women, on the other hand have h9gher levels of estrogen, which makes them less prone to diseases like heart attacks. This is also why the risk of fatality decreases even more after women hit menopause. But, research suggests that this biological aspect cannot be changed and even if estrogen levels in men was high, they would become even more prone to heart attacks (claimed by experts).

Another major factor which leads to people ignoring health conditions in men is cultural biases around masculinity and the concept that men do not require medical attention. This also has an impact on their mental health as they might feel like they cannot be vulnerable due to societal constructions. Men often also wait a lot longer to get checked by an expert. This is also due to the social construct of the need to remain stoic. This delay in medical care can be fatal in many ways and also reduce one's life span.