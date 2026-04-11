Struggling with PCOS? Homoeopathy may ease symptoms but there’s a catch

With prompt diagnosis, informed choices and a balanced approach to treatment, people living with PCOS can experience the difference between health and the quality of life in the long term.

Woman experiencing lower abdominal pain associated with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) while sitting on a bed.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age but the treatment of the condition is still surrounded with confusion and misinformation. Although alternative treatment such as homoeopathy has become popular experts warn that alternative medicines should not be used as a sole therapy.

Homoeopathy and PCOS

Homoeopathy is touted as a natural means of treating symptoms like irregular periods, acne and weight gain. Many women report that they feel better using these remedies especially about general wellbeing. Nonetheless experts emphasize that such perceived relief might be insufficient in managing the cause of PCOS. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) cites intricate hormonal disequilibrium and metabolic malfunction such as insulin resistance as the causes of PCOS.

Why PCOS should be medically managed

PCOS does not only deal with irregular periods- it may deal with various systems within the body. This condition is associated with the presence of excess amounts of male hormones which may cause such symptoms as excessive hair growth, acne and ovulatory dysfunction. When it is left untreated PCOS may lead to the development of long-term complications like type 2 diabetes, infertility, heart disease and endometrial cancer. This is the reason why doctors emphasise the importance of proper diagnosis and a personalised treatment plan.

Homoeopathy limitation

Although homoeopathy can be used to help relieve symptoms in some people, scientific evidence on the efficacy of this treatment is limited and inconsistent in PCOS treatment. Dr. Karuna Malhotra, Founder and Cosmetologist of the Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi remark that the changes in lifestyle, placebo effect or natural variation in symptoms can be the cause of any improvement instead of the treatment itself. Using alternative treatment methods without medical advice may postpone proper treatment and as time goes by the disease may deteriorate.

What is really useful in PCOS Management?

Treatment of PCOS normally involves lifestyle modification and medication includes:

Maintaining a healthy weight by eating a balanced diet and exercising

Regulating blood sugar levels to treat insulin resistance

Using hormonal medications and premenstrual medications prescribed by the doctor

Being regularly observed by a health practitioner

Simple weight loss can greatly positively influence the symptoms of many women

With that said Dr. Malhotra admits that stress management, better sleep and emotional health also contribute to the management of PCOS. She also emphasized that medical treatment cannot be substituted by practices such as yoga, mindfulness and dietary improvements because homoeopathy can give some temporary or subjective relief to some women with PCOS but is not a cure. In her words, "There is still scant and conflicting scientific evidence to support the use of homeopathy to cure acne, control menstrual cycles and encourage long-term weight loss. The most dependable and successful long-term method of managing PCOS symptoms is still a systematic approach that includes hormonal control, medication therapy, and lifestyle modification."

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