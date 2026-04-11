Struggling with PCOS? Homoeopathy may ease symptoms but there’s a catch

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Beauty
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Videos
- Photos
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a prevalent hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age but the treatment of the condition is still surrounded with confusion and misinformation. Although alternative treatment such as homoeopathy has become popular experts warn that alternative medicines should not be used as a sole therapy.
Homoeopathy is touted as a natural means of treating symptoms like irregular periods, acne and weight gain. Many women report that they feel better using these remedies especially about general wellbeing. Nonetheless experts emphasize that such perceived relief might be insufficient in managing the cause of PCOS. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) cites intricate hormonal disequilibrium and metabolic malfunction such as insulin resistance as the causes of PCOS.
PCOS does not only deal with irregular periods- it may deal with various systems within the body. This condition is associated with the presence of excess amounts of male hormones which may cause such symptoms as excessive hair growth, acne and ovulatory dysfunction. When it is left untreated PCOS may lead to the development of long-term complications like type 2 diabetes, infertility, heart disease and endometrial cancer. This is the reason why doctors emphasise the importance of proper diagnosis and a personalised treatment plan.
Although homoeopathy can be used to help relieve symptoms in some people, scientific evidence on the efficacy of this treatment is limited and inconsistent in PCOS treatment. Dr. Karuna Malhotra, Founder and Cosmetologist of the Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi remark that the changes in lifestyle, placebo effect or natural variation in symptoms can be the cause of any improvement instead of the treatment itself. Using alternative treatment methods without medical advice may postpone proper treatment and as time goes by the disease may deteriorate.
Treatment of PCOS normally involves lifestyle modification and medication includes:
With that said Dr. Malhotra admits that stress management, better sleep and emotional health also contribute to the management of PCOS. She also emphasized that medical treatment cannot be substituted by practices such as yoga, mindfulness and dietary improvements because homoeopathy can give some temporary or subjective relief to some women with PCOS but is not a cure. In her words, "There is still scant and conflicting scientific evidence to support the use of homeopathy to cure acne, control menstrual cycles and encourage long-term weight loss. The most dependable and successful long-term method of managing PCOS symptoms is still a systematic approach that includes hormonal control, medication therapy, and lifestyle modification."
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
It is important to consult a healthcare professional before starting any treatment.
Homeopathy may help manage symptoms but is not a proven cure.
Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress and maintaining a proper sleep routine can help control PCOS symptoms and improve overall health.
PCOS can impact fertility by disrupting ovulation leading to irregular periods and increasing the risk of hormonal imbalances making it challenging to conceive.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information