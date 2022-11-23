Struggling With ADHD? Manage Your Symptoms In 6 Steps

ADHD patients who undergo serious and chronic symptoms require constant medications. These medicines help them carry on with their day to day lives, navigate their work in a normal and systematic fashion, it helps them cope with emotional and sensory challenges as well. Thus, getting regular access to certain medicines is extremely crucial for health. But, recently there have been a serios shortage of a very crucial medicine as announced by the FDA. What are the other alternatives for ADHD patients?

Luckily researchers have come up with certain at home exercises and routines that patients can follow to keep their symptoms at bay. These exercises do not replace the medicines but they will certainly make your lives a little easier.

6 EXERCISES FOR ADHD PATIENTS TO FOLLOW AT HOME

ADHD symptoms can hinder patients day to day activities, here are few at home therapies that can help them.

Get Natural Light

Synchronize your circadian rhythm by getting up early in the morning and getting some natural light. The circadian rhythm is regulated by neurotransmitters like dopamine. Natural light helps you regulate the circadian rhythm which is essential for patients suffering from ADHD. Patients suffering from ADHD also have seriously low levels of key neurotransmitters like dopamine which is also enhanced when a person is exposed to natural sunshine. Experts say that there is ideally a one hour window after waking up for this particular activity to be effective and that should be followed strictly.

Cold Shower

According to a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, taking a cold shower also helps raise the levels of dopamine and nor-adrenaline levels by almost 250 per cent and 530 per cent respectively.

Play Focus Enhancing Music

According to a review published in the journal Psychological Research, increasing gamma wave activity can enhance patients focus and this can be done by playing certain kinds of music like binaural beats. These beats help increases the brains attention span and focus. Recently there is another popular form of sound therapy which is called as brown noise therapy. But researchers state that they do not have enough evidence backing the effectiveness of this therapy.

Limit Technology use

It is very easy to get sucked in to technology and this is happening more often in this generation as every person relies on technology for all their work. Our brains seek dopamine more than the average person, and digital technology depends on its dopamine-inducing effects to keep you coming back for more.

Keep Moving To Avoid Overstimulation

Shake off some of that nervous energy by moving around a little bit. It is natural for ADHD patients to feel restless from time to time. There are ways to channels this restlessness and anxiety. You do not have to do any heavy workout or training, a short walk or a quick run helps a lot. If you love dancing, you can just play some music and dance the jitters away. This will automatically help you regain focus on whatever task that you were doing.

Communicate With Someone About Your Struggles

For support and guidance through this difficult time, consider finding a therapist or ADHD coach (if you don't have one already). Talk to your neurodivergent peers and family members as well even if they aren't directly impacted by the shortage, they understand the struggles of coping without medication.

